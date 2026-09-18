Disgruntled ex-worker set fire to AZ feed store 'for fun' after getting fired over Bikini Beans photos: cops

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The Brief Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies arrested Noah Ross, 23, and accused him of causing $60,000 in arson damage at Three Bars Feed & Tack in New River. Ross was tied to the fire through a Wi-Fi connection, cellular data and CCTV footage after he was fired for taking photos of scantily-clad baristas from a company car. Ross, already on probation for sexual conduct with a minor, reportedly confessed to torching the hay bales with a lighter "for fun" while drinking with a friend.



A former employee of a New River feed store is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after authorities say he set fire to thousands of dollars in hay bales "for fun" following his termination for creeping on bikini-clad baristas.

What we know:

Noah Ross, 23, was arrested Sept. 16 by Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies and charged with felony arson, third-degree burglary and criminal damage in connection with the June 30 blaze at Three Bars Feed & Tack. Ross remained in jail Friday ahead of his next scheduled court appearance on Sept. 22.

Busted by same phone that got him fired, cops say

The backstory:

Deputies and the Daisy Mountain Fire Department responded to the store on North New River Road around midnight on June 30, finding a massive hay fire spreading toward nearby brush and a shipping container. The fire caused roughly $60,000 in property damage and prompted a months-long investigation by MCSO arson detectives.

Investigators quickly identified Ross as a suspect after reviewing security footage showing a tall figure hiding behind a sign near the scene. Business owners Rich and Lynn Ineson said Ross had been fired about a month prior after snapping photos of women working at a Bikini Beans stand while driving a company vehicle and showing them to management.

Detectives tied Ross to the scene through digital evidence, including business Wi-Fi logs showing a phone named "Noah" and a second prepaid device connecting to the network shortly before the fire. Cell phone records corroborated his presence in the area, and Ross later raised suspicion by returning to the burn site wearing a GoPro camera to ask about the investigation.

What they're saying:

Ross, who was already on probation out of Greenlee County for sexual conduct with a minor, reportedly admitted to the crime during a police interview following a search warrant at his home. He told detectives that he and a friend had been drinking beer and whiskey on the property when they "felt like doing something fun," leading Ross to light the hay bales with a torch lighter while his accomplice cut a security camera wire.

"We’re incredibly grateful to share that a suspect has been arrested in connection with the arson at Three Bars Feed & Tack," store owners Rich and Lynn Ineson said following the arrest. "Our sincere thanks to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Phoenix Arson Investigation Team, Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical and … Arizona Foothills 911 for their hard work, persistence, and support throughout this investigation. We are deeply thankful for everyone who helped our business and community through a very difficult situation."

Map of where the arson occurred: