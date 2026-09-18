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Fake officer allegedly stops driver on I-17; 3 arrested in backyard murder | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 18, 2026 6:49 PM MST
Published September 18, 2026 6:49 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From a man accused of pretending to be a police officer to why a man who was actually a police commander is no longer employed with a West Valley city, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 18, 2026.

1. Ex-police commander indicted

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Ex-Glendale police commander indicted on sexual exploitation charges: Court docs
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Ex-Glendale police commander indicted on sexual exploitation charges: Court docs

We now know the charges a former Glendale Police commander is facing, a day after the city said the man is no longer with the department.

2. Man allegedly pretended to be a cop

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Man impersonated officer, pulled over driver on I-17: DPS
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Man impersonated officer, pulled over driver on I-17: DPS

A man accused of impersonating a police officer and pulling over another driver on I-17 in north Phoenix has been arrested, and DPS believes there may be other victims.

3. Shocking allegations

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'You ready to die?' Ex-con on drugs breaks into woman’s Phoenix home after shooting her in the leg, cops say
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'You ready to die?' Ex-con on drugs breaks into woman’s Phoenix home after shooting her in the leg, cops say

Horrifying 911 audio captured the moment ex-con Errick Cooks allegedly shot a Phoenix woman, pistol-whipped her, and smashed through her window while declaring "this is how you do burglaries."

4. Arrests made over deadly robbery

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3 arrested in murder of man found dead in Phoenix backyard
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3 arrested in murder of man found dead in Phoenix backyard

Three suspects are in custody after police say 20-year-old Damarion Goins was found shot to death in a backyard near Broadway Road and 19th Street following an alleged armed robbery.

5. Payments expanded for some consumers

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Amazon settlement expands, which could mean more money for you
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Amazon settlement expands, which could mean more money for you

The Federal Trade Commission said that Amazon will expand payments to eligible customers as part of last year's $2.5 billion settlement. Here’s what you need to know.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Dry, warm weekend in Arizona
Dry, warm weekend in Arizona

Dry, warm weekend in Arizona

Dry and warm conditions are expected in Arizona this weekend! FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has the details as we head closer to more fall-like weather.

Get the Full Forecast

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