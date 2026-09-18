Fake officer allegedly stops driver on I-17; 3 arrested in backyard murder | Nightly Roundup

article

From a man accused of pretending to be a police officer to why a man who was actually a police commander is no longer employed with a West Valley city, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 18, 2026.

1. Ex-police commander indicted

Featured article

2. Man allegedly pretended to be a cop

Featured article

3. Shocking allegations

Featured article

4. Arrests made over deadly robbery

Featured article

5. Payments expanded for some consumers

Featured article

A look at your weather for tomorrow

Get the Full Forecast