Fake officer allegedly stops driver on I-17; 3 arrested in backyard murder | Nightly Roundup

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PHOENIX - From a man accused of pretending to be a police officer to why a man who was actually a police commander is no longer employed with a West Valley city, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 18, 2026.
1. Ex-police commander indicted
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We now know the charges a former Glendale Police commander is facing, a day after the city said the man is no longer with the department.
2. Man allegedly pretended to be a cop
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A man accused of impersonating a police officer and pulling over another driver on I-17 in north Phoenix has been arrested, and DPS believes there may be other victims.
3. Shocking allegations
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Horrifying 911 audio captured the moment ex-con Errick Cooks allegedly shot a Phoenix woman, pistol-whipped her, and smashed through her window while declaring "this is how you do burglaries."
4. Arrests made over deadly robbery
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Three suspects are in custody after police say 20-year-old Damarion Goins was found shot to death in a backyard near Broadway Road and 19th Street following an alleged armed robbery.
5. Payments expanded for some consumers
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The Federal Trade Commission said that Amazon will expand payments to eligible customers as part of last year's $2.5 billion settlement. Here’s what you need to know.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Dry and warm conditions are expected in Arizona this weekend! FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has the details as we head closer to more fall-like weather.
Get the Full Forecast