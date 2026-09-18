Man impersonated officer, pulled over driver on I-17: DPS

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The Brief A man allegedly used flashing lights mounted on his dashboard to pull over another driver along I-17 in north Phoenix. On Sept. 17, DPS says the man pulled over a Tesla near Dove Valley Road. When troopers got to the scene, the man was arrested. DPS believes the man may have pulled over other drivers. Anyone who believes they were a victim should call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS.



A man who authorities say used flashing lights on his pickup truck to pull over another driver along a north Phoenix freeway has been arrested.

What we know:

Just before 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says troopers responded to a report of a car conducting a traffic stop on southbound I-17 near Dove Valley Road.

"A caller reported that he had pulled over a silver Tesla sedan, occupied by an adult male driver and adult female passenger, using a silver/gray older-model Chevrolet pickup truck equipped with red and blue emergency-style lights mounted on the dashboard (not in the vehicle’s visors)," DPS said.

When troopers got to the scene, they approached the man and learned he was not a member of law enforcement and was not affiliated with any agency.

The man was taken into custody and later booked into jail. He's accused of impersonating a police officer.

What we don't know:

The suspect wasn't identified.

Why you should care:

DPS believes the suspect or someone else using a similar vehicle may have pulled over other drivers. The vehicle is a gray or silver 2500-series style Chevrolet pickup truck with red and blue lights mounted on the dashboard.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (AZDPS)

During the alleged incidents, the driver was wearing a red polo shirt, dark jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim can call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at azactic.gov/report.

What to do if you're pulled over by someone who may not be law enforcement

What you can do:

DPS says if you're being pulled over by someone who you believe may not be a legitimate member of law enforcement, you can do the following:

Turn on your hazard lights

Slow down and drive to the nearest well-lit and populated area, such as a police station, fire station, gas station or business.

Call 911 and provide your location to the dispatcher

Keep your car doors locked and only roll down your window partially until you've confirmed the person's identity.

"Arizona law still requires you to acknowledge the stop and pull over in a safe manner," DPS said. "This is not a basis to ignore a stop or continue driving away from a genuine law enforcement vehicle — doing so is a separate offense and puts you and others at risk. The steps above are about how you stop, not whether you stop."

Map of where the incident happened: