Seen on TV: September 18

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Friday, September 18, 2026

Phoenix Children's Donations

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Sept. 18-20

WestWorld of Scottsdale

16601 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

www.JunkintheTrunkVintageMarket.com

Paradise Valley Burger

15689 Hayden Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ, 85260

https://pvburgercompany.com

Live-streamed video