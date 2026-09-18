Seen on TV: September 18
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Friday, September 18, 2026
Phoenix Children's Donations
Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market Celebrates 15th Anniversary
- Sept. 18-20
- WestWorld of Scottsdale
- 16601 N. Pima Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- www.JunkintheTrunkVintageMarket.com
Paradise Valley Burger
- 15689 Hayden Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ, 85260
- https://pvburgercompany.com