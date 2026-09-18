Arizona OnlyFans spending hits $356M as platform usage grows

The Brief Arizona residents have spent $356.2 million on OnlyFans over the past three years, with spending projected to reach $138.3 million in 2026, OnlyGuider says. Maricopa County dominates overall statewide platform spending at $98.30 million, while Scottsdale leads major Arizona cities in per-capita spending. Digital spending on the platform continues to rise despite the implementation of House Bill 2112, an Arizona age-verification law enacted in September 2025.



Arizona residents have spent $356.2 million on OnlyFans over the past three years, according to new projections and data provided by OnlyGuider.

The spending trend shows no signs of slowing down.

By the numbers:

Arizona is reportedly forecast to spend $138.3 million on the platform in 2026, marking a 9.2% increase from 2025. That equates to roughly $379,000 spent every day across the state.

The figures place Arizona 13th in the nation for total overall spending on the platform. However, when adjusted for population, the state ranks fifth in the U.S. for spend per adult, with a projected $245,779 spent per 10,000 adults in 2026.

The state accounts for an estimated 2.1 million active user accounts on the platform.

Men account for 85% of total statewide spending ($117.6 million), while women account for 10% ($13.8 million) and nonbinary or other users make up 5% ($6.9 million). Phoenix leads the state in engagement with 644,434 active accounts, following the same heavy male-dominated trend.

Driven by top spenders in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona's OnlyFans market continues to grow heading into 2026 despite new statewide adult content regulations.

OnlyGuider says Phoenix ranks first among Arizona cities with $41.80 million in projected spending for FY2026. Scottsdale ranks fourth in total volume at $8.56 million, but leads the top five cities in per-capita spending, averaging $427,190 per 10,000 adults.

Scottsdale also registered the highest growth rate among major cities, with spending projected to rise 21.3% over FY2025. By contrast, total spending in Phoenix dropped slightly by 1.2%, down from $42.30 million the previous year.

At the county level, Maricopa County dominates overall statewide spending, accounting for $98.30 million in projected FY2026 expenditure—a 10.2% increase over FY2025. Greenlee County and Gila County recorded the steepest year-over-year percentage gains, rising 21.2% and 26.6%, respectively.

Where the Money Goes:

Most spending across the state does not go toward monthly subscription fees. Instead, 70% of total spend—about $96.8 million—is directed to pay-per-view content, direct messages, and tips, while monthly subscriptions account for the remaining 30% ($41.5 million).

Phoenix follows this exact pattern, with $29.3 million of its local spend driven by direct interactions rather than standard channel subscriptions.

Creator Economy in Arizona:

The state is home to 20,117 active OnlyFans creators, representing about 35.8 creators per 10,000 adults.

In total, Arizona creators are projected to earn $68.9 million in 2026, contributing an estimated $14.1 million in federal and state taxes.

With a local audience of millions, the fan-to-creator ratio in Arizona stands at roughly 106 spending fan accounts for every active creator.

Growth Amid New Regulation:

The projected growth comes following the passage of House Bill 2112, an Arizona age-verification law that took effect in September 2025.

Sponsored by Republican State Rep. Nick Kupper and modeled after Texas legislation upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, the law requires commercial adult websites to verify that users are at least 18 years old or face significant financial penalties. Arizona is among two dozen states with similar age-verification legislation.

Despite the added compliance requirements for adult platforms, overall digital spending across Arizona's largest population centers remains on an upward trajectory.

Before the law took effect in late 2025, Pornhub’s parent company, Aylo, disabled its website in Arizona entirely rather than mandate third-party age verification. In a statement to FOX 10 Phoenix, Aylo argued that requiring adult sites to collect sensitive personal data puts user safety in jeopardy and warned that such regulations simply drive users toward unregulated, "darker corners of the internet."

"To be clear, we have publicly supported age verification of users for years, but we believe that any law to this effect must preserve user safety and privacy, and must effectively protect children from accessing content intended for adults.

Unfortunately, the way many jurisdictions worldwide have chosen to implement age verification is ineffective, haphazard, and dangerous. Any regulations that require hundreds of thousands of adult sites to collect significant amounts of highly sensitive personal information is putting user safety in jeopardy. Moreover, as experience has demonstrated, unless properly enforced, users will simply access non-compliant sites or find other methods of evading these laws," Aylo said.

It continues, "This is not speculation. We have seen how this scenario plays out in the United States. In Louisiana, Pornhub was one of the few sites to comply with the new law. Since then, our traffic in Louisiana dropped approximately 80 percent. These people did not stop looking for porn. They just migrated to darker corners of the internet that don't ask users to verify age, that don't follow the law, that don't take user safety seriously, and that often don't even moderate content. In practice, the laws have just made the internet more dangerous for adults and children.

The best solution to make the internet safer, preserve user privacy, and prevent children from accessing adult content is performing age verification at the source: on the device. The technology to accomplish this exists today. What is required is the political and social will to make it happen. We are eager to be part of this solution and are happy to collaborate with government, civil society and tech partners to arrive at an effective device-based age verification solution.

In addition, many devices already offer free and easy-to-use parental control features that can prevent children from accessing adult content without risking the disclosure of sensitive user data."