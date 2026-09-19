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Reporters banned from White House; Sun Devils win in London | Nightly Roundup

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FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published September 19, 2026 5:45 PM MST
Published September 19, 2026 5:45 PM MST
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PHOENIX - From an ICE operation in Sedona, to ASU fans in London, and a hot trail rescue in Scottsdale, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 19, 2026.

1.  New bodycam released from deadly Phoenix shooting

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Body camera video released of fatal Phoenix shooting of 20-year-old man in mental health crisis
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Body camera video released of fatal Phoenix shooting of 20-year-old man in mental health crisis

Phoenix police released body-camera footage showing a fatal encounter with a 20-year-old man whose family says was experiencing a mental health crisis.

2. ASU bringing home a win!

ASU fans cheer on Sun Devils playing across the pond
ASU fans cheer on Sun Devils playing across the pond

ASU fans cheer on Sun Devils playing across the pond

Sun Devil fans spent their Saturday morning at watch parties across the Valley, cheering on ASU football, playing at the Wembley Stadium in London. FOX 10's Irene Snyder catches up with fans on game day.

3. Sedona workers arrested by ICE

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ICE operation nets arrests of Sedona workers
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ICE operation nets arrests of Sedona workers

RED ROCK RAID: Two Sedona residents were arrested by ICE agents on Saturday.

4. Press banned from White House

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CNN, MS NOW, & Politico reporters denied access to White House after Trump ban
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CNN, MS NOW, & Politico reporters denied access to White House after Trump ban

Reporters from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico were denied access to the White House when they arrived Saturday.

5. Hikers and dogs rescued on trail after overheating

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2 women, teen, and 2 dogs rescued on Scottsdale trail
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2 women, teen, and 2 dogs rescued on Scottsdale trail

Two women, a 13-year-old, and two dogs were rescued in Scottsdale after running into trouble with dead cellphones.

A look at your weather for this weekend

Warm conditions continue as rain chances approach end of September
Warm conditions continue as rain chances approach end of September

Warm conditions continue as rain chances approach end of September

Dry conditions prevail across Phoenix this weekend following scattered showers in eastern counties. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the higher rain chances forecasted to return at the end of the month.

Get the Full Forecast

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