Reporters banned from White House; Sun Devils win in London | Nightly Roundup

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From an ICE operation in Sedona, to ASU fans in London, and a hot trail rescue in Scottsdale, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, September 19, 2026.

1. New bodycam released from deadly Phoenix shooting

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2. ASU bringing home a win!

3. Sedona workers arrested by ICE

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4. Press banned from White House

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5. Hikers and dogs rescued on trail after overheating

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A look at your weather for this weekend

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