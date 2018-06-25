Study planned on widening I-10 between Phoenix, Casa Grande video

PHOENIX (AP) - A study will be conducted for possible widening of Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande in south-central Arizona. The Arizona Department of Transportation says it has requested proposals for an environmental study and design concept report on adding a lane in each direction and improving existing interchanges along a 23-mile stretch of I-10.