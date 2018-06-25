Police: Man, woman found dead in separate locations in Casa Grande identified
Police say the bodies of a man and woman have been found in two different locations in Casa Grande.
Skydiving instructor killed near Casa Grande
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a skydiving instructor was killed during a jump near Casa Grande.
Casa Grande suspends recycling program due to cost
Many cities are doing away with their recycling programs, and starting this week, Casa Grande is suspending its program. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Park featuring neon signs prepares to open to the public in Casa Grande
Casa Grande is getting ready to open a new park in its downtown area that features neon signs. Dave Stermon has a sneak peek.
Study planned on widening I-10 between Phoenix, Casa Grande
PHOENIX (AP) - A study will be conducted for possible widening of Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande in south-central Arizona. The Arizona Department of Transportation says it has requested proposals for an environmental study and design concept report on adding a lane in each direction and improving existing interchanges along a 23-mile stretch of I-10.
Barca Academy soccer players in Casa Grande offer hope to U.S.
If you want to get excited about the World Cup and learn about soccer, who are the best people to ask? Of course, kids.
Police: 4 dead, 1 in custody following shooting in Casa Grande
Police in Casa Grande say they don't a motive yet after four people have been found fatally shot inside a housing duplex near State Route 387 and McMurray Boulevard.
New details surrounding Casa Grande shooting that ended in alleged shooter's self-inflicted death
Shocking new details have been released on the three people involved in a shooting in Casa Grande Wednesday that injured two people, and ended with the alleged shooter taking his own life. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
MONSOON 2017: Casa Grande neighborhood hit with flooding and damage after Saturday night's storm
The McCarney Ranch subdivision in Casa Grande, which is just west of Interstate 10, received heavy winds and rainfall the majority of the night. In fact, this storm was one of the worst that this area has seen in years.
Suspect accused of breaking into 41 storage units, stealing trailer & RV
One thief with a bolt cutter led to dozens of victims who had stored their items in units at the Rodeo Storage Facility in Case Grande.
SOCCER'S FUTURE: European soccer club has youth academy in Casa Grande
Casa Grande in Arizona's Pinal County and Barcelona in Spain's Catalonia region are separated by a continent and an ocean. Culturally, the two places are very different, but they actually have a close connection. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Casa Grande Police investigating sexual assault incident
Officials with Casa Grande Police Department said Thursday they are investigating a report of a sexual assault that allegedly took place at a hotel.
Casa Grande Domes may have to be torn down
A landmark of sorts in the Casa Grande area may not be standing much longer. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Search for brazen burglars in Casa Grande
Police in Casa Grande are looking for a pair of brazen burglars who burglarized the home of an elderly woman. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.