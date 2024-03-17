Shooting victim found dead in front yard of Casa Grande resident's home

The body of a shooting victim was found in the front yard of a Casa Grande resident's home on March 17.

Police say the body of Ishmael Smith, 29, was found near Jimmie Kerr Boulevard and Morrison Avenue around 7 a.m.

"It appears the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound to his lower torso. Further information regarding the cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner’s investigation," police said.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact Casa Grande Police Det. Miller at 520-840-2824 or TMiller@casagrandeaz.gov.

Map of where the victim's body was found: