Arizona bill would end early voting in days leading up to election

A new measure is up for debate on Thursday at the Arizona State Legislature.

Republicans are backing a bill that would end early voting in the days leading up to election day – early voting would stop the Friday before the election.

The GOP says the measure is important for election integrity. Democrats say it would seriously impact those with disabilities and anyone serving overseas, and cause a major inconvenience for voters across the state.

Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes debated Republican State Senator Wendy Rogers during a committee hearing on May 16.

"And if you're at the bottom of the Grand Canyon, you're going to have to come out of the Grand Canyon and drive to Flagstaff during certain periods of time," said Fontes. "This inconvenience to voters is a significant and severe problem that I have and the restrictions on early voting for voters is really problematic."

"There's a whole month people can vote by mail, so the notion of someone in the Grand Canyon having to go to Flagstaff is, if I may say specious, because there's a whole month that someone can mail in his ballot," said Rogers.