Smoke detectors sold on Amazon recalled, may not alert consumers to a fire

Nearly 7,000 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors sold online are being recalled because they may not activate during a fire.

CHZHVAN brand combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors may fail to activate, posing a risk that consumers will not be alerted to a fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recalled detectors are made of white plastic with a digital display on the front. The model number is JKD-512.

(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The detectors were sold exclusively through Amazon between August 2023 and January 2024 for $18-$19.

"There are five reports of the detectors failing to alarm in the presence of smoke," USCPSC said. "No injuries have been reported."