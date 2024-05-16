Smoke detectors sold on Amazon recalled, may not alert consumers to a fire
PHOENIX - Nearly 7,000 smoke and carbon monoxide detectors sold online are being recalled because they may not activate during a fire.
CHZHVAN brand combination smoke and carbon monoxide detectors may fail to activate, posing a risk that consumers will not be alerted to a fire, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
The recalled detectors are made of white plastic with a digital display on the front. The model number is JKD-512.
(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
The detectors were sold exclusively through Amazon between August 2023 and January 2024 for $18-$19.
"There are five reports of the detectors failing to alarm in the presence of smoke," USCPSC said. "No injuries have been reported."
Consumers with the recalled detectors should immediately stop using them and contact the manufacturer for a refund. You can also email the manufacturer at l18276710356@163.com.