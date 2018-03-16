Despite the Toys 'R' Us downfall, independent toy stores are thriving
The demise of Toys 'R' Us could be good news for smaller, independent toy stores.
Procrastinators, rejoice! Amazon has you covered for last minute Christmas gifts
There's just four days left until Christmas, but Amazon wants last minute shoppers to know that they don't need to panic. Kelly Cheeseman with Amazon took Fox 10 Phoenix around the Amazon Prime Warehouse. The facility is where hundreds of items are stored that you can get delivered in just a few hours.
Phoenix man chases off porch pirate from stealing packages
A Phoenix man was able to chased off a porch pirate from stealing packages off his front door step. Fox 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Porch pirate suspect was selling security systems for company
Package theft around the holidays is, unfortunately, something people hear about every year. For 2017, however, it started early in one Laveen neighborhood. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Amazon wants to come in and drop off packages
Amazon said Wednesday that it will launch a service next month called Amazon Key that would allow delivery people to walk into your home and drop off a box when you're not there. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Not at home? Amazon wants to come in and drop off packages
Would you let a stranger in your house to drop off a package? Amazon hopes so. The online retailer said Wednesday that it will launch a service next month called Amazon Key that would allow delivery people to walk into your home and drop off a box when you're not there.
Amazon's treasure truck brings blast from the past to shoppers in Phoenix
Phoenix had a surprising blast from the past on Friday, as Amazon's treasure truck rolled into town, carrying one of the hottest new gaming system that is flying off store shelves. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Newsmaker Sunday: Christine McKay, Dennis Hoffman
FOX 10's John Hook talks to City of Phoenix Community and Economic Development Director, Christine McKay and Director of the L. Williams Seidman Research Institute, Dennis Hoffman about regional and Valley economic growth for 2018 and beyond, downtown development, and people moving to Arizona and who is employing them.
Phoenix Chamber of Commerce: Make us your new headquarter location, Amazon
The city of Phoenix is attempting to win the bid for Amazon's newest facility that'll offer 50,000 high-paying jobs for the next ten to fifteen years.
Phoenix man fell victim to "porch pirate"
After a busy Prime Day on Amazon, a lot of packages are being delivered all across the Valley. A fact that would-be thieves are also well aware of. One Valley man recently experienced how a "porch pirate" works. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Valley residents react to Amazon's decision to buy Whole Foods
Get your holiday gifts in time for that procrastinator in your life with Amazon Prime Now
Amazon employees are hard at work, bagging orders to make sure they get delivered in time for Christmas. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.
Amazon fullfilment centers ready for Cyber Monday
