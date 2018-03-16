Amazon wants to come in and drop off packages video

Amazon wants to come in and drop off packages

Amazon said Wednesday that it will launch a service next month called Amazon Key that would allow delivery people to walk into your home and drop off a box when you're not there. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.

Not at home? Amazon wants to come in and drop off packages video

Not at home? Amazon wants to come in and drop off packages

Would you let a stranger in your house to drop off a package? Amazon hopes so. The online retailer said Wednesday that it will launch a service next month called Amazon Key that would allow delivery people to walk into your home and drop off a box when you're not there.

Newsmaker Sunday: Christine McKay, Dennis Hoffman video

Newsmaker Sunday: Christine McKay, Dennis Hoffman

FOX 10's John Hook talks to City of Phoenix Community and Economic Development Director, Christine McKay and Director of the L. Williams Seidman Research Institute, Dennis Hoffman about regional and Valley economic growth for 2018 and beyond, downtown development, and people moving to Arizona and who is employing them.

Phoenix man fell victim to "porch pirate" video

Phoenix man fell victim to "porch pirate"

After a busy Prime Day on Amazon, a lot of packages are being delivered all across the Valley. A fact that would-be thieves are also well aware of. One Valley man recently experienced how a "porch pirate" works. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.