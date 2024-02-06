Blood donations hit 20-year low; Red Cross offering $20 gift cards to donors

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
10
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts

Blood donations hit 20-year low; Red Cross offering $20 gift cards to donors

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Health
FOX TV Digital Team
GettyImages-1323895432.jpg article

American Red Cross blood donor center. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage as donations have reached the lowest number in the last 20 years. 

The number of donations has fallen by about 40%, the organization said earlier this year, with winter weather and seasonal respiratory illnesses affecting donations.

When the blood bank supply is low, it can lead to a delay in emergency medical procedures

RELATED: Four out of five autoimmune disease patients are women. New study reveals why

The Red Cross is offering a special promotion this month for those who come in and roll up their sleeves. 

Anyone who donates blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma throughout the month of February will get a $20 Amazon gift card. 

The gift card will be delivered by email. 

Get more information and make an appointment here

This story was reported from Detroit. 