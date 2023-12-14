Bezos Academy funding free preschool in Mesa; expected to open by 2025

Free preschool is coming to Mesa, courtesy of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. This will be a lottery-based system. It's still a couple of years away, but the best part is that it's free.

Sandra Day O'Connor Elementary School is one of the chosen sites, soon to host preschool classes for free.

It'll be the Bezos Academy first free preschool program in Arizona, held on three campuses: O'Connor Elementary, Charles F. Poston Junior High, and Fremont Junior High School.

It comes at a time when kids have fallen behind in their studies during the pandemic. And the best part is that Bezos Academy is picking up the tab, from hiring training to development and more.

"Families earning up to 400% of the federal poverty level, or about $120,000 per year for a family of four, with children aged 3-4, are eligible to apply," stated Mesa Public Schools' Director of Communications and Engagement, Jen Snyder. "Updates about the school opening date, and how to apply for the lottery-based selection process will be posted at www.bezosacademy.org."

Preschool classes should be ready in 2025.