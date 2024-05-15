Arizona Cardinals 2024 schedule released
PHOENIX - Are you ready for some football?
The Arizona Cardinals 2024 schedule has been officially released.
Some noteworthy matchups for the Cardinals include their season opener on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Remember the "Hail Murray?" The last time these two teams squared off was in 2020 when Kyler Murray threw a game-winning 43-yard touchdown pass to beat the Bills in Glendale.
Former Cardinals head coach and current Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury returns to Arizona in Week 4 when Washington visits State Farm Stadium. Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals after the 2022 season.
Arizona will also travel to Wisconsin in Week 6 to face the Green Bay Packers.
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets visit the Cardinals in Week 10.
The Cardinals' full schedule is listed below.
Week 1
- @ Buffalo Bills
Week 2
- vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 3
- vs. Detroit Lions
Week 4
- vs. Washington Commanders
Week 5
- @ San Francisco 49ers
Week 6
- @ Green Bay Packers
Week 7
- vs. Los Angeles Charges
Week 8
- @ Miami Dolphins
Week 9
- vs. Chicago Bears
Week 10
- vs. New York Jets
Week 11
- BYE WEEK
Week 12
- @ Seattle Seahawks
Week 13
- @ Minnesota Vikings
Week 14
- vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 15
- vs. New England Patriots
Week 16
- @ Carolina Panthers
Week 17
- @ Los Angeles Rams
Week 18
- vs. San Francisco 49ers
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 26: A view of an Arizona Cardinals helmet prior to the start of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 26, 2023, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Cardinals defeated the Vikings 18-1 (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)