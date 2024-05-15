Arizona Cardinals 2024 schedule released

Are you ready for some football?

The Arizona Cardinals 2024 schedule has been officially released.

Some noteworthy matchups for the Cardinals include their season opener on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Remember the "Hail Murray?" The last time these two teams squared off was in 2020 when Kyler Murray threw a game-winning 43-yard touchdown pass to beat the Bills in Glendale.

Former Cardinals head coach and current Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury returns to Arizona in Week 4 when Washington visits State Farm Stadium. Kingsbury was fired by the Cardinals after the 2022 season.

Arizona will also travel to Wisconsin in Week 6 to face the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets visit the Cardinals in Week 10.

The Cardinals' full schedule is listed below.

Week 1

@ Buffalo Bills

Week 2

vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 3

vs. Detroit Lions

Week 4

vs. Washington Commanders

Week 5

@ San Francisco 49ers

Week 6

@ Green Bay Packers

Week 7

vs. Los Angeles Charges

Week 8

@ Miami Dolphins

Week 9

vs. Chicago Bears

Week 10

vs. New York Jets

Week 11

BYE WEEK

Week 12

@ Seattle Seahawks

Week 13

@ Minnesota Vikings

Week 14

vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 15

vs. New England Patriots

Week 16

@ Carolina Panthers

Week 17

@ Los Angeles Rams

Week 18

vs. San Francisco 49ers