Man allegedly tried to kill his parents because he was 'upset over his upbringing' | Crime Files

We are learning more about a shooting on May 13 that sent two people to the hospital.

The shooting, which happened at a home near McQueen and Ocotillo Roads in Chandler, left two people hurt. One of the victims even needed surgery.

Here are the details.

Who's the suspect?

Jeremiah Estel Blair (Courtesy: Chandler Police)

Court documents identify the suspect as 19-year-old Jeremiah Estel Blair.

What happened?

Chandler Police received a 911 call at around 5:42 a.m. on May 13 from the suspect's mother, who said she, along with her husband, were shot by Blair,

"Officers arrived on scene to find [Blair] waiting unarmed for officers in the driveway," investigators wrote.

The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition, but one of them underwent surgery as a result of the injuries they sustained. Their names were mentioned in court documents, but they were redacted in the version we received.

When interviewed after he was read his Miranda rights, Blair "admitted to what had occurred."

"[Blair] reported being upset over his upbringing and he felt he was not treated as he should have been as a child," investigators wrote. "[Blair] stated he had been planning for years to kill [the victims]."

Blair said he originally planned to kill the victims on Mother's Day, but changed his mind. Blair set his plans in motion at around 1:00 a.m. on May 13.

"Defendant showed remorse for the fact that his parents will live," read a part of the court documents. "Defendant knew [his] actions [were] wrong, but still attempted to shoot and kill his parents."

What is the suspect being accused of?

Blair is accused of two counts of attempted premeditated first degree murder (A.R.S. 13-1105A1)

A judge has set a $750,000 bond for Blair, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 22.

Map of area where the shooting happened