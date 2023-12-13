Amazon brings back its delivery driver thank-you program

article

The holiday season is typically hectic for delivery drivers, and Amazon is reviving one of its popular programs to support their hard work.

Consumers who receive a package from an Amazon delivery driver can show their gratitude to them through the "Alexa, thank my driver" program.

According to Amazon, drivers who receive the first 2 million "thank yous" can get $5 for each thank you with no cost to the customer.

To show your appreciation to your driver, visit the Amazon thank my driver page on the online retailer’s website .

Whenever a customer says "Alexa, thank my driver" and clicks the yellow button on the page or searches for "Thank my driver" on Amazon's website, the driver who delivered the recent package will be informed of the "thank you" they received.

Amazon first launched the tipping program on Dec. 7, 2022 but ended it after just one day when it received more than 1 million "thank my driver" requests — hitting the promotional goal quicker than expected.

An initial "thank my driver" program began the same day Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine announced a lawsuit against Amazon in 2022.

The suit accused the Seattle-based company of stealing tips from delivery drivers over the course of several years to subsidize its own labor expenses.

