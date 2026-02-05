Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix: PD

article

The Brief Phoenix Police say a suspect is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened near Thomas Road and 71st Avenue.



Phoenix Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, according to a department spokesperson.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, the incident happened near the intersection of Thomas Road and 71st Avenue.

"The suspect involved has been transported to a nearby hospital. There are no injuries to officers," police wrote.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any other details on what happened.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Area where the incident happened