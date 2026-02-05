Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix: PD
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, according to a department spokesperson.
What we know:
Per a brief statement, the incident happened near the intersection of Thomas Road and 71st Avenue.
"The suspect involved has been transported to a nearby hospital. There are no injuries to officers," police wrote.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any other details on what happened.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
Area where the incident happened
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.