Suspect hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in Phoenix: PD

Published  February 5, 2026 4:35pm MST
The Brief

    • Phoenix Police say a suspect is in the hospital following an officer-involved shooting.
    • The shooting happened near Thomas Road and 71st Avenue.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting, according to a department spokesperson.

What we know:

Per a brief statement, the incident happened near the intersection of Thomas Road and 71st Avenue.

"The suspect involved has been transported to a nearby hospital.  There are no injuries to officers," police wrote.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any other details on what happened.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Area where the incident happened

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Phoenix Police Department.

