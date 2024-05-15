Chandler dental assistant accused of child molestation: Court docs

A dental assistant in Chandler is accused of child molestation at "Kidiatric Dental & Orthodontics."

Court documents reveal 27-year-old Deion Garcia is accused of misconduct involving a 6-year-old girl. The victim told police Garcia touched her inappropriately, and took pictures with his phone. A similar allegation was made at the dentist office back in 2022.

Deion Garcia

Garcia was arrested last week. and detectives say there was picture evidence on his phone, including a third victim. He now faces multiple charges.