Some Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona patients to lose coverage at Phoenix Children's

The Brief Some Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona patients might lose in-network coverage at Phoenix Children's Hospital on Oct. 31. Not all plans are impacted, the insurer says, as it continues to try to work out a negotiation with PCH. Emergency room visits are still covered as in-network, as well as ongoing treatment plans.



If your health insurance is with Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona, you might lose coverage if you need to visit Phoenix Children's Hospital.

In-network coverage, for some plans, at PCH ends on Oct. 31.

"Phoenix Children’s has given notice of its intent to leave the network effective October 31, 2024. We worked hard to keep them, but so far they have said no," the insurer said in an Oct. 30 news release on its website. "Without a change, which at this point we do not anticipate, Phoenix Children’s will be out of network effective October 31, 2024."

Emergency room visits will still be covered in-network, and so will those who are in the middle of treatment.

The insurer says not all plans will be impacted by the change. Click here to learn more about which plans are impacted.

"The corporate negotiating team at Phoenix Children’s Hospital let AZ Blue know that a $50 million raise is not enough to continue caring for AZ Blue members and their children," the company's website said.

On PCH's website, it describes the reason for the change in coverage as, "We are working to remain in-network with BlueCross BlueShield but have not reached a new agreement yet. Phoenix Children’s is focused on reaching an agreement that allows us to continue providing the highest quality of care to our growing community as patient families deserve exceptional pediatric care close to home."

The hospital says if you have an appointment scheduled after coverage ends on Oct. 31, "you may qualify for Continuity of Care or Transition of Care in-network benefits for a short period of time if your child needs ongoing treatment for a specific illness or medical condition only. For any questions about your BlueCross BlueShield Continuity of Care or Transition of Care benefits coverage, call the customer service phone number on the back of your health insurance card."

The insurer on its website said it's going to continue negotiations with the hospital.

"We love PCH and the care their teams provide to Arizona’s kids and their families. We are doing our best to keep them in our network. We are awaiting a counter proposal from PCH’s corporate negotiating team but have not received one to date. With only two weeks until the PCH-imposed deadline of October 30, it looks like they intend to leave the AZ Blue network," the company said, in part.

Links to find more information:

Click here for more information from Blue Cross Blue Shield Arizona

Click here for more information from Phoenix Children's Hospital (click here to read PCH's FAQ in Spanish)