Man found shot at Phoenix's Cesar Chavez Park

The Brief An unidentified man was found with a gunshot wound at Phoenix's Cesar Chavez Park on April 1. Police didn't release any information about what might've happened, or who the suspect was.



A man was found shot at Phoenix's Cesar Chavez Park on Tuesday night, the police department said.

What we know:

The April 1 shooting happened at the park near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road around 8 p.m.

"When the officers arrived, they located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer.

Map of where the shooting happened:

What we don't know:

Police didn't release any information about a possible suspect, or what might've led up to the shooting.

What's next:

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.