Man found shot at Phoenix's Cesar Chavez Park
PHOENIX - A man was found shot at Phoenix's Cesar Chavez Park on Tuesday night, the police department said.
What we know:
The April 1 shooting happened at the park near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road around 8 p.m.
"When the officers arrived, they located an adult male with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Rob Scherer.
Map of where the shooting happened:
What we don't know:
Police didn't release any information about a possible suspect, or what might've led up to the shooting.
What's next:
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.