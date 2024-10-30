Where can I vote in Coconino County? Here's a list of early voting locations | 2024 Election

article

Early voting for the November general election has begun in Coconino County and in other parts of Arizona, and from now until the polls close on Election Day, voters can cast their ballots early, either by returning their mail-in ballots or going to a physical location to vote early.

Here are the details.

Is it too late for me to register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote for the November election was October 7, according to the Secretary of State's website. If you have yet to register, it is now too late to do so, and you will not be able to cast a ballot in Arizona.

When is the last day to request an early ballot?

Per the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, the deadline for accepting requests for a ballot-by-mail for the November general election was Oct. 25. It is now too late to request an early ballot.

When is the deadline to mail back my ballot?

State elections officials say ballot-by-mail must be received by county elections officials by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

"We highly recommend that you mail your ballot back at least 7 to 10 days before the election," officials wrote.

Besides mailing back the ballot, officials with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office say people can return their ballot at "any ballot drop-box, drop-off location, early voting location, or Election Day voting location in your county on or before Election Day."

Where can I drop off my ballots in Coconino County?

All ballot drop boxes listed below are open 24 hours a day, unless otherwise noted.

Bellemont

Ponderosa Fire Station

11951 Shadow Mountain Dr.

Red, white & blue drop box

Flagstaff

ADOT Motor Vehicle Division

1959 S. Woodlands Village Blvd.

Red, white & blue drop box located at Woodlands Village Blvd. entrance

Coconino County Community Development

2500 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Red, white & blue drop box located next to building

Coconino County Health and Human Services

2500 N. Fort Valley Rd.

Red, white & blue drop box located near the building entrance

Coconino County Recorder's Office

110 E. Cherry Avenue

White mailbox near the flagpole next to the parking lot

Coconino County Treasurer Drive-thru location

2304 N. 3rd St.

Red, white & blue drop box located off 3rd St.

Coconino County Voter Services, Flagstaff Mall

4650 N. US Highway 89

Office located between JCPenney and Planet Fitness

Drop box located inside the office's public lobby

Operating hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

Flagstaff Aquaplex

1702 N. Fourth St.

Red, white & blue drop box

Flagstaff Fire Station #6

3877 S. Lake Mary Rd.

Red, white & blue drop box located near the driveway

High Country Humane Society

11665 N. US Highway 89

Red, white & blue drop box

Highlands Fire Station

3350 Old Munds Hwy.

Red, white & blue drop box

NAU Bookstore

S. Beaver St. on the NAU Campus

Red, white & blue drop box in front of the main entrance

Munds Park

Pinewood Fire Station

475 E. Pinewood Blvd.

Red, white & blue drop box

Sedona

Sedona City Hall

102 Roadrunner Dr.

Silver drop box near building entrance

Page

Page City Hall

697 Vista Ave.

Red, white & blue drop box

Tuba City

Alta Edison Native American Outreach Center

78 Main St., behind the Tuba City Library

Drop box located in the back of the building

Operating hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (Daylight Saving Time)

Williams

Williams City Hall

113 S. 1st St.

Red, white & blue drop box located at the building's south side

Where are the early in-person voting locations in Coconino County?

Per the Coconino County website, there are two early voting locations that are open to all voters in the county, regardless of where they live.

Both places are located in Flagstaff, and they are:

Coconino County Voter Services, Flagstaff Mall

4650 N. US Highway 89

Office located between JCPenney and Planet Fitness

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

Coconino County Recorder's Office

110 E. Cherry Avenue

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

County officials also listed six other early voting locations that are set up for voters who live within certain precincts:

Alta Edison Native American Outreach Center - Tuba City

78 Main St., behind the Tuba City Library

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (Daylight Saving Time)

For voters in the following precincts:Bodaway 42Cameron 43Coppermine 47Coalmine 48Inscription House 61Kaibeto 65Lechee 67Leupp 69Moenkopi 70Navajo Mountain 71Tolani Lake 88Tonalea 90Tuba City Northeast 93Tuba City Northwest 94Tuba City South 95

Bodaway 42

Cameron 43

Coppermine 47

Coalmine 48

Inscription House 61

Kaibeto 65

Lechee 67

Leupp 69

Moenkopi 70

Navajo Mountain 71

Tolani Lake 88

Tonalea 90

Tuba City Northeast 93

Tuba City Northwest 94

Tuba City South 95

Fredonia Town Hall - Fredonia

25 N. Main St.

7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday

For voters in Fredonia 58 precinct

Grand Canyon School District Office - Grand Canyon National Park

100 Boulder St., Grand Canyon

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

For voters in the Grand Canyon 59 and Tusayan 97 precincts

Page City Hall

697 Vista Avenue

7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday

For voters in the following precincts:Bodaway 42Coppermine 47Inscription House 61Kaibeto 65Navajo Mountain 71Lechee 67Page Central 72Page East 73Page South 74Page West 75

Bodaway 42

Coppermine 47

Inscription House 61

Kaibeto 65

Navajo Mountain 71

Lechee 67

Page Central 72

Page East 73

Page South 74

Page West 75

Sedona City Hall

102 Roadrunner Dr.

7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday

For voters in the following precincts:Oak Creek 82Sedona 83

Oak Creek 82

Sedona 83

Williams City Hall

112 S. 1st St.

9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday

For voters in the following precincts:Howard Mesa 96Kaibab 64Parks South 78Parks North 79Tusayan 97Williams North 98Williams South 99

Howard Mesa 96

Kaibab 64

Parks South 78

Parks North 79

Tusayan 97

Williams North 98

Williams South 99

In addition, Coconino County election officials say there are mobile early voting locations for certain communities located on tribal lands.

October 30 - Blue Canyon Grill, Cameron

October 31 - Chapter House, Lechee

November 1 - Flea Market, Tuba City

Where can I find my precinct?

Coconino County officials have released a map of precincts for the 2024 election.

Are there election materials available in Native American languages?

Election officials in Coconino County have posted audio translations of state and local ballot measures in Hopi and Navajo. The translations do not include Proposition 140.

Can I return my early ballot on Election Day?

Per county election officials, ballots can be dropped off at any polling places or vote centers in the county from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

Where can I find early voting information for the county I live in?

If you live in Maricopa County, we have a list of early voting locations here. We also have a list of early voting locations for people in Pinal County.

If you live in other Arizona counties, here is a link to each county's list of early voting locations, based on information we can find on county websites:

Operating hours of these early voting locations differ between counties, and some locations close before Election Day. Please carefully check the opening hours for the early voting location that you want to visit.