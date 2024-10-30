Where can I vote in Coconino County? Here's a list of early voting locations | 2024 Election
PHOENIX - Early voting for the November general election has begun in Coconino County and in other parts of Arizona, and from now until the polls close on Election Day, voters can cast their ballots early, either by returning their mail-in ballots or going to a physical location to vote early.
Here are the details.
Is it too late for me to register to vote?
The deadline to register to vote for the November election was October 7, according to the Secretary of State's website. If you have yet to register, it is now too late to do so, and you will not be able to cast a ballot in Arizona.
When is the last day to request an early ballot?
Per the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, the deadline for accepting requests for a ballot-by-mail for the November general election was Oct. 25. It is now too late to request an early ballot.
When is the deadline to mail back my ballot?
State elections officials say ballot-by-mail must be received by county elections officials by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
"We highly recommend that you mail your ballot back at least 7 to 10 days before the election," officials wrote.
Besides mailing back the ballot, officials with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office say people can return their ballot at "any ballot drop-box, drop-off location, early voting location, or Election Day voting location in your county on or before Election Day."
Where can I drop off my ballots in Coconino County?
All ballot drop boxes listed below are open 24 hours a day, unless otherwise noted.
Bellemont
Ponderosa Fire Station
- 11951 Shadow Mountain Dr.
- Red, white & blue drop box
Flagstaff
ADOT Motor Vehicle Division
- 1959 S. Woodlands Village Blvd.
- Red, white & blue drop box located at Woodlands Village Blvd. entrance
Coconino County Community Development
- 2500 N. Fort Valley Rd.
- Red, white & blue drop box located next to building
Coconino County Health and Human Services
- 2500 N. Fort Valley Rd.
- Red, white & blue drop box located near the building entrance
Coconino County Recorder's Office
- 110 E. Cherry Avenue
- White mailbox near the flagpole next to the parking lot
Coconino County Treasurer Drive-thru location
- 2304 N. 3rd St.
- Red, white & blue drop box located off 3rd St.
Coconino County Voter Services, Flagstaff Mall
- 4650 N. US Highway 89
- Office located between JCPenney and Planet Fitness
- Drop box located inside the office's public lobby
- Operating hours: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday
Flagstaff Aquaplex
- 1702 N. Fourth St.
- Red, white & blue drop box
Flagstaff Fire Station #6
- 3877 S. Lake Mary Rd.
- Red, white & blue drop box located near the driveway
High Country Humane Society
- 11665 N. US Highway 89
- Red, white & blue drop box
Highlands Fire Station
- 3350 Old Munds Hwy.
- Red, white & blue drop box
NAU Bookstore
- S. Beaver St. on the NAU Campus
- Red, white & blue drop box in front of the main entrance
Munds Park
Pinewood Fire Station
- 475 E. Pinewood Blvd.
- Red, white & blue drop box
Sedona
Sedona City Hall
- 102 Roadrunner Dr.
- Silver drop box near building entrance
Page
Page City Hall
- 697 Vista Ave.
- Red, white & blue drop box
Tuba City
Alta Edison Native American Outreach Center
- 78 Main St., behind the Tuba City Library
- Drop box located in the back of the building
- Operating hours: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (Daylight Saving Time)
Williams
Williams City Hall
- 113 S. 1st St.
- Red, white & blue drop box located at the building's south side
Where are the early in-person voting locations in Coconino County?
Per the Coconino County website, there are two early voting locations that are open to all voters in the county, regardless of where they live.
Both places are located in Flagstaff, and they are:
Coconino County Voter Services, Flagstaff Mall
- 4650 N. US Highway 89
- Office located between JCPenney and Planet Fitness
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday
Coconino County Recorder's Office
- 110 E. Cherry Avenue
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday
County officials also listed six other early voting locations that are set up for voters who live within certain precincts:
Alta Edison Native American Outreach Center - Tuba City
- 78 Main St., behind the Tuba City Library
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday (Daylight Saving Time)
- For voters in the following precincts:Bodaway 42Cameron 43Coppermine 47Coalmine 48Inscription House 61Kaibeto 65Lechee 67Leupp 69Moenkopi 70Navajo Mountain 71Tolani Lake 88Tonalea 90Tuba City Northeast 93Tuba City Northwest 94Tuba City South 95
- Bodaway 42
- Cameron 43
- Coppermine 47
- Coalmine 48
- Inscription House 61
- Kaibeto 65
- Lechee 67
- Leupp 69
- Moenkopi 70
- Navajo Mountain 71
- Tolani Lake 88
- Tonalea 90
- Tuba City Northeast 93
- Tuba City Northwest 94
- Tuba City South 95
Fredonia Town Hall - Fredonia
- 25 N. Main St.
- 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday
- For voters in Fredonia 58 precinct
Grand Canyon School District Office - Grand Canyon National Park
- 100 Boulder St., Grand Canyon
- 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday
- For voters in the Grand Canyon 59 and Tusayan 97 precincts
Page City Hall
- 697 Vista Avenue
- 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday
- For voters in the following precincts:Bodaway 42Coppermine 47Inscription House 61Kaibeto 65Navajo Mountain 71Lechee 67Page Central 72Page East 73Page South 74Page West 75
- Bodaway 42
- Coppermine 47
- Inscription House 61
- Kaibeto 65
- Navajo Mountain 71
- Lechee 67
- Page Central 72
- Page East 73
- Page South 74
- Page West 75
Sedona City Hall
- 102 Roadrunner Dr.
- 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday
- For voters in the following precincts:Oak Creek 82Sedona 83
- Oak Creek 82
- Sedona 83
Williams City Hall
- 112 S. 1st St.
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday
- For voters in the following precincts:Howard Mesa 96Kaibab 64Parks South 78Parks North 79Tusayan 97Williams North 98Williams South 99
- Howard Mesa 96
- Kaibab 64
- Parks South 78
- Parks North 79
- Tusayan 97
- Williams North 98
- Williams South 99
In addition, Coconino County election officials say there are mobile early voting locations for certain communities located on tribal lands.
- October 30 - Blue Canyon Grill, Cameron
- October 31 - Chapter House, Lechee
- November 1 - Flea Market, Tuba City
Where can I find my precinct?
Coconino County officials have released a map of precincts for the 2024 election.
Are there election materials available in Native American languages?
Election officials in Coconino County have posted audio translations of state and local ballot measures in Hopi and Navajo. The translations do not include Proposition 140.
Can I return my early ballot on Election Day?
Per county election officials, ballots can be dropped off at any polling places or vote centers in the county from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
Where can I find early voting information for the county I live in?
If you live in Maricopa County, we have a list of early voting locations here. We also have a list of early voting locations for people in Pinal County.
If you live in other Arizona counties, here is a link to each county's list of early voting locations, based on information we can find on county websites:
- Cochise County
- Gila County
- Graham County
- Greenlee County
- La Paz County
- Mohave County
- Navajo County
- Pima County
- Santa Cruz County
- Yavapai County (In-person early voting, ballot drop boxes)
- Yuma County
Operating hours of these early voting locations differ between counties, and some locations close before Election Day. Please carefully check the opening hours for the early voting location that you want to visit.