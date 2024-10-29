Where can I vote in Pinal County? Here's a list of early voting locations there | 2024 Election
PHOENIX - Early voting for the November general election has begun in Pinal County and in other parts of Arizona, and from now until the polls close on Election Day, voters can cast their ballots early, either by returning their mail-in ballots or going to a physical location to vote early.
Here are the details.
Is it too late for me to register to vote?
The deadline to register to vote for the November election was October 7, according to the Secretary of State's website. If you have yet to register, it is now too late to do so, and you will not be able to cast a ballot in Arizona.
When is the last day to request an early ballot?
Per the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, the deadline for accepting requests for a ballot-by-mail for the November general election was Oct. 25. It is now too late to request an early ballot.
When is the deadline to mail back my ballot?
State elections officials say ballot-by-mail must be received by county elections officials by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.
"We highly recommend that you mail your ballot back at least 7 to 10 days before the election," officials wrote.
Besides mailing back the ballot, officials with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office say people can return their ballot at "any ballot drop-box, drop-off location, early voting location, or Election Day voting location in your county on or before Election Day."
Where are the voting locations in Pinal County?
Per the Pinal County website, early voting sites are open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The interior ballot drop box in Florence also has the same hours for access.
Apache Junction
Apache Junction Recorder's Office
- 575 N. Idaho Rd. Suite 800, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
- Early voting site and exterior ballot drop box
Arizona City
Arizona City Council Sheriff Substation
- 13970 S. Sunland Gin Rd., Arizona City, AZ 85123
- Exterior ballot drop box
Casa Grande
Casa Grande Recorder's Office
- 820 E Cottonwood Ln., Suite A-2, Casa Grande, AZ 85122
- Early voting site and exterior ballot drop box
Coolidge
Pinal County Building (Former Elections Location)
- 168 S. Main St., Coolidge, AZ 85128
- Exterior ballot drop box
Eloy
Eloy County Health Building
- 302 E. 5th St., Eloy, AZ 85131
- Exterior ballot drop box
Florence
Pinal VOTES Office
- 320 W. Adamsville Rd., Florence, AZ 85132
- Early voting site
Florence Recorder's Office
- 31 N. Pinal St., Building E, Florence, AZ 85132
- Exterior ballot drop box
Pinal County Building E
- 31 N. Pinal St., Florence, AZ 85132
- Interior ballot drop box
Maricopa
Maricopa Recorder's Office
- 19955 N Wilson Ave., Suite #100, Maricopa, AZ 85139
- Early voting site and exterior ballot drop box
Oracle
Oracle Justice Court
- 1470 N. Justice Dr., Oracle, AZ 85623
- Exterior ballot drop box
San Tan Valley
San Tan Valley Recorder's Office
- 31505 N. Schnepf Rd., Building A, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143
- Early voting site and exterior ballot drop box
San Tan Valley County Health Department
- 36235 N. Gantzel Rd., San Tan Valley, AZ 85140
- Exterior ballot drop box
Where can I find early voting information for the county I live in?
If you live in Maricopa County, we have a list of early voting locations here.
If you live in other Arizona counties, here is a link to each county's list of early voting locations, based on information we can find on county websites:
- Cochise County
- Gila County
- Graham County
- Greenlee County
- La Paz County
- Mohave County
- Navajo County
- Pima County
- Santa Cruz County
- Yavapai County (In-person early voting, ballot drop boxes)
- Yuma County
Operating hours of these early voting locations differ between counties, and some locations close before Election Day. Please carefully check the opening hours for the early voting location that you want to visit.