Where can I vote in Pinal County? Here's a list of early voting locations there | 2024 Election

Updated  October 29, 2024 1:59pm MST
2024 Election
PHOENIX - Early voting for the November general election has begun in Pinal County and in other parts of Arizona, and from now until the polls close on Election Day, voters can cast their ballots early, either by returning their mail-in ballots or going to a physical location to vote early.

Here are the details.

Is it too late for me to register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote for the November election was October 7, according to the Secretary of State's website. If you have yet to register, it is now too late to do so, and you will not be able to cast a ballot in Arizona.

When is the last day to request an early ballot?

Per the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, the deadline for accepting requests for a ballot-by-mail for the November general election was Oct. 25. It is now too late to request an early ballot.

When is the deadline to mail back my ballot?

State elections officials say ballot-by-mail must be received by county elections officials by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day.

"We highly recommend that you mail your ballot back at least 7 to 10 days before the election," officials wrote.

Besides mailing back the ballot, officials with the Arizona Secretary of State's Office say people can return their ballot at "any ballot drop-box, drop-off location, early voting location, or Election Day voting location in your county on or before Election Day."

Where are the voting locations in Pinal County?

Per the Pinal County website, early voting sites are open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The interior ballot drop box in Florence also has the same hours for access.

Apache Junction

Apache Junction Recorder's Office

  • 575 N. Idaho Rd. Suite 800, Apache Junction, AZ 85119
  • Early voting site and exterior ballot drop box

Arizona City

Arizona City Council Sheriff Substation

  • 13970 S. Sunland Gin Rd., Arizona City, AZ 85123
  • Exterior ballot drop box

Casa Grande

Casa Grande Recorder's Office

  • 820 E Cottonwood Ln., Suite A-2, Casa Grande, AZ 85122
  • Early voting site and exterior ballot drop box

Coolidge

Pinal County Building (Former Elections Location)

  • 168 S. Main St., Coolidge, AZ 85128
  • Exterior ballot drop box

Eloy

Eloy County Health Building

  • 302 E. 5th St., Eloy, AZ 85131
  • Exterior ballot drop box

Florence

Pinal VOTES Office

  • 320 W. Adamsville Rd., Florence, AZ 85132
  • Early voting site

Florence Recorder's Office

  • 31 N. Pinal St., Building E, Florence, AZ 85132
  • Exterior ballot drop box

Pinal County Building E

  • 31 N. Pinal St., Florence, AZ 85132
  • Interior ballot drop box

Maricopa

Maricopa Recorder's Office

  • 19955 N Wilson Ave., Suite #100, Maricopa, AZ 85139
  • Early voting site and exterior ballot drop box

Oracle

Oracle Justice Court

  • 1470 N. Justice Dr., Oracle, AZ 85623
  • Exterior ballot drop box

San Tan Valley

San Tan Valley Recorder's Office

  • 31505 N. Schnepf Rd., Building A, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143
  • Early voting site and exterior ballot drop box

San Tan Valley County Health Department

  • 36235 N. Gantzel Rd., San Tan Valley, AZ 85140
  • Exterior ballot drop box

Where can I find early voting information for the county I live in?

If you live in Maricopa County, we have a list of early voting locations here.

If you live in other Arizona counties, here is a link to each county's list of early voting locations, based on information we can find on county websites:

Operating hours of these early voting locations differ between counties, and some locations close before Election Day. Please carefully check the opening hours for the early voting location that you want to visit.