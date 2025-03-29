Arizona weather forecast: Sunny skies with temperatures in the low 80s through the weekend

The Brief Weather in the Valley will be pleasant and cool compared to earlier in the week. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday are both projected to be 83°. Some breezy conditions could be in place with wind gusts reaching close to 30mph in some places.



We should see much cooler temperatures this week compared to what we saw earlier in the week.

We don't have anything in the 10-day forecast that comes close to the 99° temperatures we reached on Tuesday.

What we know:

Saturday's projected high of 83° is the same as Sunday.

There is a potential for some active wind with gusts that could reach close to 30 mph throughout the weekend, so pack a windbreaker.

Otherwise, mostly sunny conditions should remain in place in the Valley.

Big picture view:

In the High Country

Still very pleasant conditions on Saturday with highs in the 50's or 60's in most places.

Highs up north:

Sedona: 68°

Payson: 63°

Prescott: 61°

Grand Canyon: 58°

Flagstaff: 56°

