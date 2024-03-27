Weed problem prompts Casa Grande Ruins picnic area closure

Officials with a national monument south of Phoenix say they are temporarily closing their picnic area as the result of a weed problem.

In a statement, officials with the Casa Grande Ruins National Monument say due to the density of stinknet that is growing in the picnic area, they have decided to close the area until April 30.

"We also ask that visitors avoid walking near or stepping on this flowing weed in other areas of the park to avoid spreading it," officials wrote.

Casa Grande Ruins in Arizona (Photo by Nik Wheeler/Corbis via Getty Images)

What is stinknet?

According to the website for University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, stinknet is an invasive African annual weed that crowds out native plants, and becomes a fire hazard in the summer. The weed is spreading in Maricopa, Pinal, and Pima Counties, as well as in California, Nevada, Australia, and Mexico.

Stinknet, according to the website, is also known as globe chamomile or by its scientific name Oncosiphon pilulifer, can grow in a variety of habitats, and can cause respiratory or an allergic reaction on a person's skin.

The weed, according to the website for Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, can be removed manually. Alternatively, herbicides can be applied, but the website notes that glyphospate herbicide, when used alone, is not reliably effective.