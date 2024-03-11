Deadly shooting investigations; grisly discovery in Phoenix | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From a deadly shooting in the East Valley to a shocking discovery on the roof of a Phoenix building, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, March 11, 2024.
1. Deadly shooting at Chandler sports complex
One teenager is dead and two others are hurt following a shooting late Sunday night in Chandler.
2. Grisly discovery on top of Phoenix building
"This incident is currently being handled as a death investigation as there are no signs of foul play," police said.
3. Search for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect
Casa Grande Police officials say they are looking for a man in connection with a shooting Monday morning that left one person dead.
4. Dozens injured during flight on Boeing plane
At least 50 people were injured Monday after a LATAM Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner "dipped so dramatically into a nose dive for a couple of seconds" during a flight to New Zealand.
5. Phoenix area activists call for action on housing cost
The cost and aftermath of high rent is something that impacts thousands of Arizonans, and activists say the time to act is now.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 3/11/2024
We are looking at a cooldown towards the latter part of this week.