Move over, slow down fundraiser held for tow truck driver hit by vehicle

Ramon Garcia, the tow truck driver who

was hit by a car while lifting a vehicle onto his flatbad, just had a second surgery on his left leg.

On Saturday, a fundraiser to remind drivers to slow down and move over was held outside a Bass Pro Shop store in Mesa.

Ramon could not make it to the fundraiser while he is still recovering. The crash occurred on April 18.

"We're extremely humbled, extremely thankful, grateful and we feel blessed that the towing syndicate has put this together for him," Garcia's wife Yolanda said.

Tow truck drivers around the Valley are pulling together for Ramon and were out in full force at the fundraiser.

He broke six bones in his left leg and was immediately rushed into surgery.

"It was tougher on his body yesterday," Yolanda said. "He's in a lot of pain. The incision is from above his knee, straight down to his ankle."

His co-workers, like Travis Brown, a fellow AAA tow truck driver, were at the event to support him.

"He's a brother in the towing industry and we're all brother and sisters and we help each other out.," Brown said.

"We're working on the side of the road everyday. We call it the thin white line. That's the line of death. We try to stay within that area but distracted driving… we see more and more of this every day."

This fundraiser is to remind folks to move a lane over if possible.

"Pay attention and please respect it," Brown said. "Move over, slow down. It's going to save a life and it's just going to take you a few minutes."

Ramon's next doctors appointment is in 10 days.