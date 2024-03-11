Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in deadly Casa Grande shooting

Police in Casa Grande say they are looking for the person responsible for a shooting that left a man dead on Mar. 11.

According to a statement, the shooting happened in a residential neighborhood southeast of the intersection of Kortsen and Trekell Roads. The shooting was reported at around 7:48 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 45-year-old Steve Shinault, with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

"The suspect, who fled the scene and has not been located, is identified as 49-year-old Casa Grande resident Marcus Hatton," read a portion of the statement. "Marcus Hatton is currently being sought and is to be considered armed and dangerous."

Shinault and Hatton, according to investigators, knew each other. Neighbors say the two were roommates. Police say the two were "engaged in an altercation outside of a residence" prior to the deadly shooting.

"After being shot, the victim attempted to drive away in his vehicle and crashed into two residential structures a short distance away," read a portion of the statement.

The two homes reportedly suffered structural damage, with one home suffering extensive damage to the inside.

"The truck was inside of my house," said Jennifer Tannert. "The entire kitchen is destroyed, so there is no usable space in our kitchen. It was absolute chaos. Absolute chaos here all morning for several hours. It feels like the big city stuff is creeping its way into the tiny Casa Grande. That stuff just doesn’t happen here."

No other injuries were reported, according to Casa Grande Police officials. Meanwhile, anyone with information on the incident or Hatton's whereabouts can leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at (520) 836-2100.

Marcus Hatton (Courtesy: Casa Grande Police Department)

Area where the shooting happened