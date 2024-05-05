Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
6
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM MDT until SUN 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
High Wind Warning
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 6:00 AM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Top Arizona high schools; body of wanted missing Arizona man likely found: this week's top stories

By
Published  May 5, 2024 3:49pm MST
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

UofA student killed in shooting; body found in AZ | Crime Files

From Arizona authorities finding the body of who they believe was a missing, and wanted, man in a remote area, to a young woman being killed in a shooting and being identified as a student of the University of Arizona, here is this week's Crime Files segment.

1. These are Arizona's top 10 high schools, according to U.S. News

Featured

These are Arizona's top 10 high schools, according to U.S. News
article

These are Arizona's top 10 high schools, according to U.S. News

When it comes to the top high schools in the U.S., Arizona is home to some of the best in the country, according to a new report.

2. Woman accused of manslaughter in deadly south Phoenix motorcycle crash

Featured

Woman accused of manslaughter in deadly south Phoenix motorcycle crash
article

Woman accused of manslaughter in deadly south Phoenix motorcycle crash

A woman was arrested after a motorcyclist died on Thursday following a crash near a south Phoenix intersection.

3. Human remains found in remote area believed to be of missing Arizona man

Featured

Human remains found in remote area believed to be of missing Arizona man
article

Human remains found in remote area believed to be of missing Arizona man

Authorities say human remains that were found near the Arizona-Nevada border are believed to be those of a man who went missing over three years ago.

4. 2 children dead after drowning incident in Phoenix

Featured

2 children dead after drowning incident in Phoenix
article

2 children dead after drowning incident in Phoenix

Two toddlers have died after being found in a Phoenix home's pool on Thursday afternoon.

5. Girls who drowned at West Phoenix home identified by police

Featured

Girls who drowned at West Phoenix home identified by police
article

Girls who drowned at West Phoenix home identified by police

Two children who died following a drowning incident at a home in the West Valley are now identified.

6. Suspect arrested after driver killed in fiery, west Phoenix crash

Featured

Suspect arrested after driver killed in fiery, west Phoenix crash
article

Suspect arrested after driver killed in fiery, west Phoenix crash

A man is in custody after a fiery crash involving multiple vehicles near a west Phoenix intersection left one person dead and another person hurt.

7. 'Gilbert Goons' officially classified as a criminal street gang, police say

Featured

'Gilbert Goons' officially classified as a criminal street gang, police say
article

'Gilbert Goons' officially classified as a criminal street gang, police say

The "Gilbert Goons" have been formally declared a "criminal street gang." As for those involved, police say members primarily attended east Valley schools, drank underage, used illegal drugs and "participated in a fight club type of agreement."

8. University of Arizona student killed in quadruple shooting

Featured

University of Arizona student killed in quadruple shooting
article

University of Arizona student killed in quadruple shooting

A 20-year-old woman who was a student at the University of Arizona was killed in a quadruple shooting in Tucson early Sunday morning. Three others, including a teen, were also hurt.

9. Abortion in Arizona: Measure to repeal near-total ban passes in state Senate

Featured

Abortion in Arizona: Measure to repeal near-total ban passes in state Senate
article

Abortion in Arizona: Measure to repeal near-total ban passes in state Senate

Democrats secured enough votes in the Arizona Senate on Wednesday to repeal a Civil War-era ban on abortions that the state's highest court recently allowed to take effect.

10. Wind blows away bounce house in Arizona, killing a child and injuring another

Featured

Wind blows away bounce house in Arizona, killing a child and injuring another
article

Wind blows away bounce house in Arizona, killing a child and injuring another

A strong gust of wind blew away a bounce house in Pinal County, killing a child. Here's what we know about the tragedy.