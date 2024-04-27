Giant tumor removed from Scottsdale man's face, 72 arrested for Israel protests at ASU | Nightly Roundup

From a man who had a watermelon-sized tumor removed from his face to nearly 70 people arrested for anti-Israeli protests that took place at ASU, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for April 27, 2024.
1. Giant tumor removed from Scottsdale man's face after growing for nearly two decades
A man from Scottsdale caught a lucky break to have a watermelon-sized tumor removed from his neck after the sore grew for nearly two decades. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas has the story.
2. Nearly 70 people arrested at ASU for anti-Israeli protests
Nearly 70 people were arrested overnight for protests at ASU in support of Palestinians that are in danger because of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip.
3. Horse trailer flips on Loop 303, fire department comes to the rescue
Two horses were rescued after the trailer they were being transported in flipped sideways during a crash on the Loop 303. Surprise Fire Department helped to free the ponies who are expected to recover.
4. Britney Spears settles a legal battle with her estranged father
Britney Spears' settlement with her father, Jamie, comes more than two years after her controversial conservatorship was terminated.
5. Body of Arizona man found in Maine, officer involved in the case arrested
An investigation is underway in Maine after an Arizona native was found dead alongside a river this week.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
Morning Weather Forecast - 4/27/24
One more cool day is expected with highs in the low 80s.