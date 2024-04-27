Britney Spears settles bitter legal battle with estranged father Jamie Spears

Britney Spears has reached a settlement in her legal battle with her estranged father Jamie Spears.

The 42-year-old pop star's conservatorship case with Jamie, 71, has come to an end more than two years after the controversial legal arrangement that controlled her life and money for 14 years was terminated.

The details of the case, which was related to an outstanding dispute over Jamie's request for Spears to pay his legal fees, were not made public.

"It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears," the Grammy Award winner's lawyer Mathew Rosengart said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Friday.

"Although the conservatorship was terminated in November, 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete," he continued. "As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court or entangled with legal proceedings in this matter."

"Britney Spears won when the court suspended her father, and Britney Spears won when her fundamental rights and civil liberties were restored."

Rosengart went on to praise Spears for the "remarkable success" that she has achieved since the conservatorship ended.

Spears collaborated with Elton John on the song "Hold Me Closer," which hit number one on iTunes hours after its release in August 2022 and topped the Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart the following month. "Hold Me Closer" was the first new recording that Spears released since her 2016 album "Glory" and became her 24 top-10 single.

In July 2023, she released "Mind Your Business" with Will.i.am and was listed as a co-writer on the collaboration.

Spears's highly anticipated memoir "The Woman in Me" was published by Simon & Schuster in October 2023. The book reached the number one spot on New York Times best-seller list after selling more than a million copies in its first week.

Rosengart said that Spears' achievements "would not have been possible during the conservatorship."

"We repeat our gratification for being in a position to help restore the civil rights and liberties of Britney Spears and the honor and privilege it has been to serve and protect Ms. Spears and obtain her goals in resolving various legal matters pursuant to her thoughtful and wise instruction and requests, which once again are to her credit," Rosengart said.

Jamie's attorney Alex Weingarten did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

