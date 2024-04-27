Horse trailer flips sideways in crash on Loop 303, 2 horses rescued by Surprise Fire Department
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Two horses were rescued from a trailer that flipped sideways after a crash in Surprise.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday on the Loop 303 just north of Bell Road.
A group effort helped free the horses from the trailer.
According to a post on the Surprise Fire Department's Facebook page, there were no injuries to either horses or people in the crash and the horses were doing well.