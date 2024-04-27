Expand / Collapse search

Horse trailer flips sideways in crash on Loop 303, 2 horses rescued by Surprise Fire Department

By
Published  April 27, 2024 6:36pm MST
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

SURPRISE, Ariz. - Two horses were rescued from a trailer that flipped sideways after a crash in Surprise.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Saturday on the Loop 303 just north of Bell Road.

A group effort helped free the horses from the trailer. 

According to a post on the Surprise Fire Department's Facebook page, there were no injuries to either horses or people in the crash and the horses were doing well.

Where did the crash happen?