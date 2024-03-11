Cost of living: Arizona activists call for action as people are paying more to rent

The cost and aftermath of high rent is something that impacts thousands of Arizonans, and as people push for lawmakers to make moves, we are getting a personal look at this issue, through the eyes of one family.

Melissa Pallares wants to eventually own a home, but for her, it is already so hard to save for rent.

"It’s hard, it’s very hard," said Pallares. "Especially for people who don’t have that extra income."

Pallares, who lives in Glendale, is a working mom, and the cost of housing is almost always top of mind.

"You have to pick and choose," said Pallares. "Like, are you going to eat this week, or are you going to save for rent?"

Pallares is not alone, either. According to data from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Phoenix saw a 76% increase in rent prices since 2016.

It’s a pinch that Lupe Conchas of Glendale says he’s felt personally.

"In 2023, my apartment complex, a place I had called home for many years, was bought by a corporation. Overnight, my rent surged by a staggering 14%," said Conchas.

Conchas, alongside other community members and activists, met at the State Capitol on Mar. 11 to demand changes.

"When I was kicked out of my home in high school, I had to work two jobs to make ends meet," said Jacob George. "I faced choices like whether to put food on my table or pay my rent."

The activists are asking leaders to find solutions. They also called Governor Katie Hobbs to sign HB2570.

The bill, also known as the ‘Arizona Starter Homes Act,’ would bar cities of 50,000 or more from having minimum lot sizes, with an aim to encourage the development of smaller, more affordable homes.

The bipartisan bill would also prevent cities from requiring HOAs, or forcing people to choose certain things, like paint and materials. This push comes after Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a lawsuit, accusing some landlords of artificially fixing and inflating residential rental prices across the Valley.

As for Pallares, she just hopes some kind of relief is on the horizon.

"The rent is what’s really, really, really killing us," said Pallares.