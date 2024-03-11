3 teens shot, 1 killed at Chandler sports complex

One teenager is dead and two others are hurt following a shooting late Sunday night in Chandler.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on March 10 at Snedigar Sports Complex near Alma School and Ocotillo Roads.

Chandler PD says they responded after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. When officers got to the scene, they found three people between the ages of 16 and 17 who had been shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was not identified.

Officers searched the area for suspects, but no one was found.

Investigators say the shooting occurred between two groups of people who knew each other.

"This is an isolated incident, and there is no present danger to the public," police said.

Chandler PD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 480-782-4000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the shooting happened