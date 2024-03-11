Woman's body found on roof of Phoenix building

Police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a woman was found on the roof of a building in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police say the incident happened just after 12 p.m. on March 11 near 3rd and McKinley Streets.

When officers got to the scene, witnesses directed them to the roof where the body was found.

The woman was not identified.

"This incident is currently being handled as a death investigation as there are no signs of foul play," police said.

No further details were released.

Map of where the incident happened