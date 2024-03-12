Preston Lord murder case latest; gas pump trick leads to woman's arrest | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From the latest updates in the Preston Lord murder investigation to a crime that has sent shockwaves across one state, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
1. Preston Lord murder case: breaking down the latest developments
More details have emerged in the Preston Lord murder case after seven people were indicted in connection with the East Valley teen's death in October 2023. Here's what to know about what we have learned so far, and what could be next for the case and the suspects.
2. Latest in deadly Casa Grande shooting
Police in Casa Grande say the suspect responsible for a shooting that left a man dead on March 11 has been taken into custody.
3. Shocking find near Sky Harbor Airport
An investigation is underway after police say a body was found on March 12 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
4. Murder-suicide case stuns Hawaii
In Hawaii, a tragic incident unfolded as a family of five, including three children aged 10, 12, and 17, was found dead in what authorities suspect to be a murder-suicide.
5. Woman accused of getting free gas for months with pump trick
The 45-year-old woman allegedly used the rewards card hundreds of times to get more than 7,000 gallons of free gas over six months.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 3/12/24
Rain is on the way!