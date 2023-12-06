Teen who survived Casa Grande house party shooting says 'I was totally in shock'

We're hearing from a Casa Grande teen who got caught in the crossfire at a house party on Nov. 26.

The deadly shooting killed 17-year-old Hailey Stephens. 17-year-old Kylie Mendoza was shot in the arm.

She says her arm is getting better, but it's a painful reminder of what happened that night.

Kylie Mendoza, the 17-year-old who survived a Casa Grande house party shooting

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection to the case. Five of them are accused of murder and the other four were arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing.

"It felt like a sucker punch to my arm," Mendoza says. "I was totally in shock and forgot I even got shot until the ambulance and police got there."

She says she's on the mend.

"It is healing very well now. There is a fragment left in my arm. They said they're going to leave it because if they mess with it, it will scar the muscle tissue and damage," Mendoza said.

While her arm heals, so is her mental wellness.

"Just have to stay positive for my mom because when she found out, she was a wreck. She didn't understand what to do, so my being positive helps her through it, and is also helping me," Mendoza said.

Her focus now is on her friend, Hailey, who was shot in the head that night and died.

"I think we're all trying to cope. We all still don't understand what's going on," she said.

Hailey's friends who were at the party say it's a moment they wish never happened.

Hailey Stephens

"I get flashes every now and then. It was really traumatic. It was just scary," a friend said.

When the teens heard the gunshots, they tried to get away.

"Me, Kylie and Hailey were walking away and then I grabbed the both of them and we ran behind the dumpster to hide and I got on top of them," a friend said.

Detectives say the girls were innocent victims of stray gunfire.

Mendoza and her friends share what they'll miss most about Hailey, their close friend since first grade.

"Life of every room. Bright smile."

"She was a sweetheart. She was very funny."

"She was really sweet and super kind to me."

"The best person to be around and could easily make me happy if I was upset about anything."

The friends gathered on Dec. 6 to support a fundraiser for Hailey's family.

"Her and her family have been there for me, for I don't know how long. They're just good people and I want to be there for them. I need to be there for them," a friend said.

All of them are still trying to process their loss.

"Very surreal. Haven't processed it yet. I don't think anyone has. It feels like she's on vacation or a cheer competition," a friend said.

It's a reality many will have to come to grips with.

"I can't imagine a world without her and it sucks that we have to live in that now," a friend said. "It's just horrible."

