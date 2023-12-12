Teen girl injured after driver open fires on her and her family in Casa Grande, PD says

Casa Grande Police are searching for the driver who's accused of shooting at a family of five in another car on Dec. 9 and injuring a teen girl.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. near McMurray Boulevard and Arbor Avenue.

A 14-year-old teenager inside the car was shot. She was taken to the hospital and police say she's recovering at home.

No one else was injured.

"The suspect vehicle is described as a dark four-door passenger car. It appears to have left the area north on Pinal Avenue," Casa Grande PD said.

Anyone with information is asked to email Casa Grande Police Det. R. Salinas at RSalinas@casagrandeaz.gov.

The police department also released a video of the car turning north onto Pinal Avenue.

Car of the suspect who is accused of shooting at a family of five in Casa Grande. Photo from the Casa Grande Police Department

Map of where the incident happened: