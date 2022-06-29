Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations
Looking for places to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of some of the places holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations for 2024:
Within the Phoenix area
Anthem Independence Day Celebration
July 3, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Community Park - 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem
Free admission and parking
https://www.onlineatanthem.com/229/Independence-Day-Celebration
Apache Junction - 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
July 4. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
Superstition Shadows Park - 1091 W. Southern Avenue, Apache Junction (event is not at the high school football/track field)
Free event
https://www.apachejunctionaz.gov/700/4th-of-July
Buckeye - Independence Day Celebration
July 4, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Buckeye Airport - 3000 S. Palo Verde Road, Buckeye
Free event
https://www.apachejunctionaz.gov/700/4th-of-July
Chandler’s All-American Bash
July 4, 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza - 178 E. Commonwealth Avenue, Chandler
Free admission
https://www.chandleraz.gov/explore/special-events/chandlers-all-american-bash
Fountain Hills - Fourth at the Fountain
July 4, 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Fountain Park - 12925 N. Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills
Free event
https://www.experiencefountainhills.org/events/2024/fourthatthefountain
Gilbert 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 4:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Gilbert Regional Park - 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert
Free attendance, VIP experience tickets available for $30
https://www.gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/special-events-and-permits/gilbert-s-july-4th-celebration
Goodyear - Star Spangled Fourth
July 4, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Goodyear Ballpark - 1933 S Ballpark Way, Goodyear
Goodyear Recreation Campus - 420 Estrella Parkway, Goodyear
Free attendance, activities and parking
Fireworks begin at 8:45PM. It is viewable at both locations
https://www.goodyearaz.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation/special-events
Mesa - Arizona Celebration of Freedom
July 4, 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Downtown Mesa - 263 N. Center Street, Mesa
Free admission
Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m.
https://azcelebrationoffreedom.com/
City of Peoria's All-American Festival
July 4, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Peoria Sports Complex Main Stadium - 16101 N. 83rd Avenue, Peoria
Free admission (VIP Experience and Sam Adams Terrace Experience tickets are sold out)
Fireworks show scheduled for 8:40PM
https://www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/arts-culture/special-events/all-american-festival
Phoenix - Fabulous Phoenix 4th
July 4, 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Steele Indian School Park - 300 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix
Free admission
Fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.
https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/special-events/fabphx4
Pleasant Harbor - Celebrate America
July 3, 5:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant - 8708 W. Harbor Boulevard, Peoria
Free to attend, but paid parking
https://pleasantharbor.com/event/celebrate-america-2021/
Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld
July 4, 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
WestWorld - 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale
Fireworks start at 9 p.m., events ends promptly after
Cashless event
https://scottsdale4th.com/
Surprise - Independence Day Celebration
July 4, 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Baseball game at Surprise Stadium - 15850 N. Bullard Avenue. Gates open at 4:30PM, and stadium will remain open after the game for those who want to watch the fireworks from the stadium seats
Live entertainment and food at Mark Coronado Park - 15960 N. Bullard Avenue
Fireworks will begin at 8:45 p.m.
https://surpriseaz.gov/1162/City-Calendar
Tempe 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Tempe Beach Park - 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe
Admission Fee: $5 for kids 6-12, $12 for general, $50 for child VIP, $100 for adult VIP
https://tempe4th.com/
Tolleson - 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 4:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Tolleson Veterans Park - 8601 W. Van Buren Street, Tolleson
Free event, free Uber rides to the celebration also offered for Tolleson residents only
https://az-tolleson4.civicplus.com/846/Fourth-of-July
Free Uber rides (for Tolleson residents only) - https://r.uber.com/rXSd7YR9DnQ, or enter code rXSd7YR9DnQ directly to your Uber wallet.
Other Parts of Arizona
Casa Grande 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Paul Mason Sports Complex - 2525 N. Pinal Avenue, Casa Grande
Free event
https://casagrandeaz.gov/564/4th-of-July-Celebration
Flagstaff - Annual 4th of July Parade
July 4, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Downtown Flagstaff
Free event
https://www.flagstaff.com/4th-of-july
Flagstaff - A Flag Fourth - Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra
July 4. Doors open 2:00 p.m., show from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Pepsi Amphitheater - 250 Garrison Road, Flagstaff
Free event
https://www.flagstaff.com/4th-of-july
Florence 4th of July Freedom Fest
July 4. Activities begin at 1:00 p.m., fireworks at 8:45 p.m.
Florence Aquatic Center - 174 W. 1st street, Florence
Free event
https://www.florenceaz.gov/specialevents/
Grand Canyon/Tusayan 4th of July
July 4, 3:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
All events held at gravel lot north of IMAX. IMAX is located at 450 AZ-64, Grand Canyon Village
Free event
Pet-friendly drone show after dark
https://tusayan-az.gov/july4th/
Maricopa - Great American 4th Presented by Haydon Building Corp
July 4, 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Copper Sky Regional Park - 44345 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Maricopa
https://www.maricopa-az.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5819/1297?toggle=all
City of Nogales 2024 4th of July Celebration
July 4, 4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Turley Park
Fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
https://nogalesaz.gov/headlines/2024-4th-of-july-celebration/
Payson - 4th of July Celebration
July 4. Event starts at 1:00 p.m., fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
Green Valley Park - 1000 W. Country Club Drive, Payson
Free event
https://adventurepayson.com/4thofjuly/
Prescott's 4th - Freedom, Fun and Fireworks
July 4, 1:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Watson Lake - 3101 Watson Lake Road, Prescott
Free general admission
https://www.experienceprescott.com/event/prescotts-4th-freedom-fun-%26-fireworks/378/
City of Tucson 27th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration
July 4. Event opens at 7:00 p.m., fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
Tucson Convention Center Parking Lot B - 400 W Cushing Street, Tucson
Free event. Paid parking at Mercado District
https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Events-directory/City-of-Tucson-27th-Annual-4th-of-July-Fireworks-Celebration