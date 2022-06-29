Celebrate July 4th in Phoenix and across Arizona: Where to see fireworks, celebrations

article

Looking for places to celebrate the 4th of July? Here's a list of some of the places holding some dazzling Independence Day celebrations for 2024:

Within the Phoenix area

Anthem Independence Day Celebration

July 3, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Community Park - 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway, Anthem

Free admission and parking

https://www.onlineatanthem.com/229/Independence-Day-Celebration

Apache Junction - 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

July 4. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Superstition Shadows Park - 1091 W. Southern Avenue, Apache Junction (event is not at the high school football/track field)

Free event

https://www.apachejunctionaz.gov/700/4th-of-July

Buckeye - Independence Day Celebration

July 4, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Buckeye Airport - 3000 S. Palo Verde Road, Buckeye

Free event

https://www.apachejunctionaz.gov/700/4th-of-July

Chandler’s All-American Bash

July 4, 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park: Stage Plaza - 178 E. Commonwealth Avenue, Chandler

Free admission

https://www.chandleraz.gov/explore/special-events/chandlers-all-american-bash

Fountain Hills - Fourth at the Fountain

July 4, 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Fountain Park - 12925 N. Saguaro Boulevard, Fountain Hills

Free event

https://www.experiencefountainhills.org/events/2024/fourthatthefountain

Gilbert 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 4:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Gilbert Regional Park - 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, Gilbert

Free attendance, VIP experience tickets available for $30

https://www.gilbertaz.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation/special-events-and-permits/gilbert-s-july-4th-celebration

Goodyear - Star Spangled Fourth

July 4, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Goodyear Ballpark - 1933 S Ballpark Way, Goodyear

Goodyear Recreation Campus - 420 Estrella Parkway, Goodyear

Free attendance, activities and parking

Fireworks begin at 8:45PM. It is viewable at both locations

https://www.goodyearaz.gov/government/departments/parks-recreation/special-events

Mesa - Arizona Celebration of Freedom

July 4, 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Downtown Mesa - 263 N. Center Street, Mesa

Free admission

Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m.

https://azcelebrationoffreedom.com/

City of Peoria's All-American Festival

July 4, 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Peoria Sports Complex Main Stadium - 16101 N. 83rd Avenue, Peoria

Free admission (VIP Experience and Sam Adams Terrace Experience tickets are sold out)

Fireworks show scheduled for 8:40PM

https://www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/arts-culture/special-events/all-american-festival

Phoenix - Fabulous Phoenix 4th

July 4, 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Steele Indian School Park - 300 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

Free admission

Fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.

https://www.phoenix.gov/parks/special-events/fabphx4

Pleasant Harbor - Celebrate America

July 3, 5:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant - 8708 W. Harbor Boulevard, Peoria

Free to attend, but paid parking

https://pleasantharbor.com/event/celebrate-america-2021/

Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration at WestWorld

July 4, 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

WestWorld - 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale

Fireworks start at 9 p.m., events ends promptly after

Cashless event

https://scottsdale4th.com/

Surprise - Independence Day Celebration

July 4, 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Baseball game at Surprise Stadium - 15850 N. Bullard Avenue. Gates open at 4:30PM, and stadium will remain open after the game for those who want to watch the fireworks from the stadium seats

Live entertainment and food at Mark Coronado Park - 15960 N. Bullard Avenue

Fireworks will begin at 8:45 p.m.

https://surpriseaz.gov/1162/City-Calendar



Tempe 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Tempe Beach Park - 80 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

Admission Fee: $5 for kids 6-12, $12 for general, $50 for child VIP, $100 for adult VIP

https://tempe4th.com/

Tolleson - 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 4:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Tolleson Veterans Park - 8601 W. Van Buren Street, Tolleson

Free event, free Uber rides to the celebration also offered for Tolleson residents only

https://az-tolleson4.civicplus.com/846/Fourth-of-July

Free Uber rides (for Tolleson residents only) - https://r.uber.com/rXSd7YR9DnQ , or enter code rXSd7YR9DnQ directly to your Uber wallet.

Other Parts of Arizona

Casa Grande 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Paul Mason Sports Complex - 2525 N. Pinal Avenue, Casa Grande

Free event

https://casagrandeaz.gov/564/4th-of-July-Celebration

Flagstaff - Annual 4th of July Parade

July 4, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Downtown Flagstaff

Free event

https://www.flagstaff.com/4th-of-july

Flagstaff - A Flag Fourth - Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra

July 4. Doors open 2:00 p.m., show from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Pepsi Amphitheater - 250 Garrison Road, Flagstaff

Free event

https://www.flagstaff.com/4th-of-july

Florence 4th of July Freedom Fest

July 4. Activities begin at 1:00 p.m., fireworks at 8:45 p.m.

Florence Aquatic Center - 174 W. 1st street, Florence

Free event

https://www.florenceaz.gov/specialevents/

Grand Canyon/Tusayan 4th of July

July 4, 3:15 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

All events held at gravel lot north of IMAX. IMAX is located at 450 AZ-64, Grand Canyon Village

Free event

Pet-friendly drone show after dark

https://tusayan-az.gov/july4th/

Maricopa - Great American 4th Presented by Haydon Building Corp

July 4, 7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Copper Sky Regional Park - 44345 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Maricopa

https://www.maricopa-az.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/5819/1297?toggle=all

City of Nogales 2024 4th of July Celebration

July 4, 4:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Turley Park

Fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

https://nogalesaz.gov/headlines/2024-4th-of-july-celebration/

Payson - 4th of July Celebration

July 4. Event starts at 1:00 p.m., fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Green Valley Park - 1000 W. Country Club Drive, Payson

Free event

https://adventurepayson.com/4thofjuly/

Prescott's 4th - Freedom, Fun and Fireworks

July 4, 1:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Watson Lake - 3101 Watson Lake Road, Prescott

Free general admission

https://www.experienceprescott.com/event/prescotts-4th-freedom-fun-%26-fireworks/378/

City of Tucson 27th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration

July 4. Event opens at 7:00 p.m., fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Tucson Convention Center Parking Lot B - 400 W Cushing Street, Tucson

Free event. Paid parking at Mercado District

https://www.tucsonaz.gov/Events-directory/City-of-Tucson-27th-Annual-4th-of-July-Fireworks-Celebration