'Doomsday Mom' Lori Vallow Daybell's murder trial starts; Lowe's to briefly close all stores | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - From Day One of Lori Vallow Daybell's murder conspiracy trial in Arizona to why a major home improvement store chain will close all of its stores for one day later this month, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 7, 2025.
1. Latest on Tucson prison killings
A notorious criminal known for taking two prison guards hostage in Buckeye back in 2004 is accused of killing three inmates in Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson on April 4.
2. Lowe's to close all stores (but not permanently)
Nationwide hardware chain Lowe's announced Monday that it will close all stores for 24 hours.
3. "Boat rage" incident goes viral
A video viewed more than 8 million times shows a boat captain arguing with a fisherman, then climbing onto his boat to demand an apology.
4. Day 1 of Lori Vallow Daybell's murder trial
In Arizona, Vallow Daybell is accused of planning the death of her then-husband, Charles Vallow, in 2019. It was allegedly motivated by Vallow Daybell's religious beliefs, and a $1 million life insurance policy that Charles owned.
5. Arizona carmaker could see benefits from tariffs
The Trump administration says its tariff policy will help prop up and grow American manufacturing, and EV maker, Lucid, in Casa Grande might be one of the first to benefit.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
It's going to be a warm week in the Valley! On Monday, we saw a high of 88.