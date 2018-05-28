Winter storm brought rain, hail to Valley
With unprecedented amounts of snowfall hitting all across Northern Arizona, some parts of the Valley saw rain and even hail on Thursday. FOX 10's Jennifer Auh and Marc Martinez report, in team coverage.
Game and Fish: Bear found in Anthem euthanized
Officials with Arizona Game and Fish say the bear that was found in an Anthem neighborhood earlier on Monday has been euthanized. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Bobcat killed after attacking 2 men, dog in Anthem
Firefighters say a bobcat attacked two people and a dog in Anthem over the weekend.
Parents voice their concerns over Trump parody video
It was a video that landed a pair of Boulder Creek High School administrators in hot water. Both the principal and assistant principal were caught on camera, mocking President Donald Trump. FOX 10's Kristy Siefkin reports.
Admins placed on leave for video mocking Trump, Conway
An inside joke taken out of context -- that's how the principal and assistant principal of Boulder Creek High School in Anthem describe the controversy over a recent video they made. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.