Man gets stuck inside tortoise hole in New River backyard

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona man becomes stuck in tortoise hole

Daisy Mountain Fire crews had an unusual rescue on July 8.

NEW RIVER, Ariz. - It was an unusual rescue for Daisy Mountain Fire crews after a man became stuck in a tortoise hole in a backyard.

A spokesperson says the man was clearing things out of the hole at a home near 7th Avenue and Joy Ranch Road when he became trapped.

"First crew on scene was able to successfully pull the patient out," said Mike Snodgrass with Daisy Mountain Fire.

The man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Tortoises are known to burrow into big holes to help regulate their body temperature.

