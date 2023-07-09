Man gets stuck inside tortoise hole in New River backyard

It was an unusual rescue for Daisy Mountain Fire crews after a man became stuck in a tortoise hole in a backyard.

A spokesperson says the man was clearing things out of the hole at a home near 7th Avenue and Joy Ranch Road when he became trapped.

"First crew on scene was able to successfully pull the patient out," said Mike Snodgrass with Daisy Mountain Fire.

The man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Tortoises are known to burrow into big holes to help regulate their body temperature.

Where it happened