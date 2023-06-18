Brush fire sparks near I-17 in Anthem; drivers urged to be cautious

A brush fire has sparked near Interstate 17 in Anthem, and drivers are advised to be cautious while traveling in the area.

The 12-acre fire is billowing smoke on the west side of I-17 near Daisy Mountain Drive.

"This may cause visibility issues if the wind shifts," said officials with the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Currently, Daisy Mountain Fire says that crews have been able to get the fire under control. No injuries have been reported.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Brush fire off I-17

Wind gusts in the Phoenix area are forecast to reach speeds of 30 to 40 miles per hour Sunday. The Valley has seen dry conditions and low humidity, meaning a small spark in the brush could start a fire.

The cause is unknown.