Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
4
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Brush fire sparks near I-17 in Anthem; drivers urged to be cautious

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 12:18PM
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

ANTHEM, Ariz. - A brush fire has sparked near Interstate 17 in Anthem, and drivers are advised to be cautious while traveling in the area.

The 12-acre fire is billowing smoke on the west side of I-17 near Daisy Mountain Drive.

"This may cause visibility issues if the wind shifts," said officials with the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

Currently, Daisy Mountain Fire says that crews have been able to get the fire under control. No injuries have been reported.

Image 1 of 2

Brush fire off I-17

Wind gusts in the Phoenix area are forecast to reach speeds of 30 to 40 miles per hour Sunday. The Valley has seen dry conditions and low humidity, meaning a small spark in the brush could start a fire.

The cause is unknown.