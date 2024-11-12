JoAnn Dudek: Skull of missing Anthem woman found in New River, MCSO says

article

The Brief JoAnn Dudek of Anthem went missing in November 2022 and almost two years later, her skull was found. The discovery confirmed her family's worst nightmare – that she was dead.



The skull of an Anthem woman who went missing nearly two years ago was found, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said on Nov. 12.

JoAnn Dudek was last seen on Nov. 13 and was officially declared missing on Nov. 14, 2022, when she was 64-years-old.

Her skull was found in New River on Nov. 6. New River and Anthem are about five miles apart.

"As the family reflects on two years without answers, they are saying they have reason to believe JoAnn was killed in an act of violence and is calling on the Maricopa County Sherrif’s Office (MCSO) to prioritize the investigation into her case and bring closure to their family," JoAnn's family said in a news release.

She shared a home with her husband Walter, who has passed away, her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend.

"Her wallet, cell phone, and car were left behind. JoAnn communicated with her brother and sisters routinely, but she has not been seen nor made contact since November 13th, 2022. Her case is being investigated by Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit," the family said.

Anyone with information on JoAnn's death is asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-8477, report no. IR22-030478.

‘She is the glue’

Her family from Long Island in New York said this is just the beginning of the long road to justice.

One of five siblings, JoAnn came from a tight-knit New York family.

Her niece, Erin Murtha, says the family in New York was concerned about how days had gone by before JoAnn's husband or daughter filled a missing persons report.

Murtha said it was the inconsistent and ever-changing story lines that led them to believe something happened to JoAnn.

"The metaphor of her loss being the thing that keeps us in contact every day and fighting together as a unit is not lost on us. She is the glue in this life and the glue in the next life. She will continue to be that glue until we get all the answers that we are looking for," Murtha said.

Murtha says all contact with JoAnn's daughter has been cut off for the sake of this investigation.