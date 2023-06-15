Arizona troopers seize fentanyl, meth during I-17 traffic stop

Arizona troopers discovered 54 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop along I-17 in Anthem, officials announced.

The drug bust happened on June 5 after a trooper pulled a Toyota Camry over for "moving and equipment violations."

Troopers say the Camry drove off, leading authorities on a chase before eventually coming to a stop near milepost 254.

54 pounds of fentanyl and 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine were found in the car, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Photos showed bags full of pills stuffed inside Michelob Ultra boxes.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A fentanyl bust on I-17.

The driver, 28-year-old Omar Arias, was arrested and booked into Yavapai County Jail. He is accused of unlawful flight from law enforcement, drug possession and transportation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say the drugs were being transported from the Phoenix area to Denver.