Events, things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Salt & Lime Fiesta, Fear Farm, Omnium Circus and more

Need plans this weekend? There are things happening all around the Valley, including a fall festival at Vertuccio Farms, Fear Farm, a solar eclipse viewing party and more.

Anthem

Autumnfest Arts & Crafts Fair

"The Autumnfest Arts & Crafts fair is a festival-goers favorite, and offers all who attend the opportunity to get a head start on holiday shopping! Fine arts, crafts, culinary items, hand-made goods and more are offered for sale by vendors from across the state and region."

Oct. 14-15

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Community Park - 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway

https://www.onlineatanthem.com/events/autumnfest.php

Glendale

Fear Farm

"Experience the world-famous Fear Farm Haunted Fairgrounds & Corn Maze, Glendale's legendary Halloween event. Halloween lives here!"

Select days through Oct. 31

$27.99+

6801 N 99th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

https://fearfarm.com/

Front Porch Festival

"Kick off the Fall season at the Annual Front Porch Festival. Start at the Arizona Information Center for the activity list. Enjoy artisan displays and pop ups, hands on activities, fall themed gift items and much more!"

Oct. 14

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Historic Downtown Glendale

https://visitdowntownglendale.com/events

Mesa

Celebrate Mesa

"Celebrate Mesa and all it has to offer at this FREE family festival!

Includes live entertainment, Mrs. Pott's Tea Party,AZ Social Axe, face painting, bounce houses, carnival rides and more."

Oct. 14

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Free

Red Mountain Soccer Complex

https://www.mesaparks.com/info-contact/special-events/celebrate-mesa

Fall Festival at Vertuccio Farms

"The Fall’s cooler weather in Arizona is a welcome end to summer’s scorching heat. Mesa-based Vertuccio Farms celebrates this time of year by offering ‘Cooler days in the Corn Maze,’ part of the outdoor fun available during the farm’s annual Fall Season Event. As the Valley’s longest-running corn maze celebrating Arizona’s best time of year!"

Through Oct. 29

$15

Vertuccio Farms

https://vertucciofarms.com/events/fall-festival/

Kids playing at Vertuccio Farms' Fall Festival.

Scarizona

"Scarizona Scaregrounds is Arizona's premier haunted house event. Featuring haunted attractions recommended for those ages 12 and up, the annual event is a favorite among Valley thrill seekers.

Scarizona 2023 attractions have undergone thematic changes offering visitors new fears to explore throughout the season."

Select days through Oct. 31

$24.95+

1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, Arizona 85201

https://scarizona.com/

Phoenix

Annular Solar Eclipse Viewing Party at Arizona Science Center

"In place of our semi-annual Astronomy Week, Arizona Science Center is packing a week's worth of excitement into one day to watch the Annular Solar Eclipse unfold on October 14! At 7:45 a.m., the Center will open to welcome Arizonans to view one of the rarest astronomical events in our Solar System—complete with FREE special viewing glasses in order to view safely."

Oct. 14

Starts at 7:45 a.m.

Arizona Science Center

https://www.azscience.org/events-programs/astronomy-week/

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

"A hub for supporting farm fresh local food, and small businesses in a vibrant gathering space in Downtown Phoenix."

Every Saturday

7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

5th Street and McKinley

https://downtownphoenixfarmersmarket.org/

Queen Creek

Vintage & Vino Fall Market

"Vintage & Vino has morphed into one of the best shopping events with music, food, drinks, wine tasting and of course our famous bucket mimosas.

This market is all about the Holidays, with over 100 local businesses from handmade, antique, vintage, bath and body, jewelry, home decor and everything in between. There is something for anyone and any interest. This is a great place to get your gifts for everyone in the family!"

Oct. 13-14

$5, kids 12 and under free

Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre

https://www.sipandshoparizona.com/vintageandvinomarket

Scottsdale

Maricopa County Home Show

"The Home & Garden Show features more than 1,000 vendor booths and the BEST deals on home improvement & remodeling, kitchen & bath, home décor, solar, landscape, patio furniture, flooring, outdoor solutions, windows and more. Come see celebrity guests Drew & Jonathan Scott from HGTV’s Property Brothers live for their stage show and meet & greet.

We have something for everyone including local artisan crafters, seminars, wine tasting, tasty food samples, fun shopping booths and make-n-take crafting workshops for adults and children!"

Oct. 13-15

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

$8

WestWorld of Scottsdale

https://maricopacountyhomeshows.com/

Salt & Lime Fiesta

"Join us for Salt & Lime Fiesta 2023 as we go bigger and more delicious! We’ll have the best taco trucks and food vendors, cold cervezas, live music, exclusive experiences, lucha libre, game zones & so much more!"

Oct. 14

1 p.m. - 9 p.m.

$15+

Salt River Fields

https://www.saltlimefiesta.com/

Yoga in the Outfield

"Yoga in the Outfield, presented by Athleta, is an intimate fitness event for yogis looking for a unique yoga experience on the outfield grass of Salt River Fields! Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts will participate in a 1-hour class produced by local yoga instructors as well as enjoy a post class cocktail mixer on the Pepsi Patio of beautiful Salt River Fields!"

Oct. 14

8 a.m.

$30

Salt River Fields

https://saltriverfields.com/yogaintheoutfield/

Surprise

Omnium Circus

"OMNIUM CIRCUS is a world renowned fully inclusive circus company bringing excitement, thrills and joy to people of all ages as only a circus can! Step into a world of all things possible where we discover the power, the passion, and the perseverance of the human spirit within in each of us!"

Oct. 14

3 p.m.

$55

Vista Center for the Arts

https://omniumcircus.org/event/vista-center-for-the-arts-surprise-az/

Courtesy: Omnium Circus

Sunday at the Park

"A fun evening in the park with live musical performances from RnB Tastins, entertainment for all ages and food trucks to purchase yummy treats and delicious drinks. You can also get some shopping in from local vendors!"

Oct. 15

3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Mark Coronado Park

https://www.surpriseaz.gov/1165/Special-Events

Tempe

Four Peaks Oktoberfest

"Four Peaks & Tempe Sister Cities invite you to the 2023 Oktoberfest! A weekend full of entertainment for all ages, German food & beers and plenty of Oom Pah Pah!

New additions to the festival include thrilling rides, mesmerizing games and delicious food from key sponsor Frazier Shows, new adorable categories in the Weiner Dog Races including Wheelin’ Weenies, Senior Saunter and Puppy Palooza, the highly anticipated return of the Local Celebrity Brat Eating Contest, Yoga in the Park with Southwest Institute of Healing Arts & Spirit of Yoga and new food vendors including gourmet pretzels from Prop + Pellar Pretzels. "

Oct. 13-15

$16+

Tempe Beach Park

https://fourpeaksoktoberfest.com/



