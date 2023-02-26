Weather played a role in 15-car crash on I-17 near Anthem, officials say

Approximately 15 cars were involved in a pileup on Interstate 17 near Anthem Sunday afternoon, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety.

Multiple injuries were reported, but it is unknown specifically how many were hurt. All of them are expected to survive.

The collision blocked the southbound lanes at Anthem Way for some time, but the cars have since been moved off to the shoulder.

Officials say the collision was weather-related.

"We have had multiple collisions in the area from the weather," according to DPS.

