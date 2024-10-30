State Farm Stadium is best NFL venue to survive a zombie apocalypse: study

The Brief State Farm Stadium ranks number one in the NFL when it comes to surviving a zombie apocalypse, according to a study. The study analyzed several factors, including location, population and stadium security features. State Farm Stadium's survival rate is 74.9%.



Just in time for Halloween, a new study shows that the home of the Arizona Cardinals is a safe spot to survive a zombie apocalypse.

According to the study from FlashPicks, State Farm Stadium is the best equipped NFL venue "to help people survive the horrors of a horrifying but unlikely outbreak of zombies."

FlashPicks says it analyzed several factors, including location, population, stadium security features and whether the stadium has a roof, to calculate a survival rate, which is scored out of 100.

In the end, State Farm Stadium's survival rate is 74.7%, which tops NFL stadiums.

"With all these factors in mind, it was State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals which turned out to be the safest stadium to hide during a zombie apocalypse," the study said. "State Farm Stadium was scored a survival rate of 74.7%, so Cardinals fans should certainly fancy their chances should the unthinkable happen this Halloween."

State Farm Stadium's security was one major reason why the home of the Cardinals ranks number one on the list.

"As one of just 10 NFL stadiums to have a roof, and also one of just five NFL stadiums to have a retractable roof to earn, these features added 15 points to State Farm Stadium’s score," the study said.

General view outside of State Farm Stadium before the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on October 31, 2019, in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Other key factors contributing to State Farm Stadium's top ranking are its proximity to the New River, low population in the area and its perimeter. The stadium's grass surface also makes it an ideal place to grow crops, according to the study.

"The Arizona Cardinals has a long standing rivalry with the L.A. Rams, and Cardinals fans may welcome the news that any Rams lovers seeking shelter at the SoFi Stadium during a zombie apocalypse will face a much lower survival rate of just 46.6%," the study said.

Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, ranked number two on the list, followed by Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, was at the bottom of the rankings with a survival score of just 39.9%.

Top 10 NFL stadiums best equipped to survive a zombie apocalypse

State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals) Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers) Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs) M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens) Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland Browns) Northwest Stadium (Washington Commanders) Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders) AT&T Stadium (Dallas Cowboys) Lucal Oil Stadium (Indianapolis Colts) Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers)