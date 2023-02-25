Phoenix Police investigate officer-involved shooting; no officers injured

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

The Phoenix Police Department says a shooting involving its officers broke out Saturday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., the department tweeted that it's investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at Central Avenue and Bell Road.

No officers were hurt and there are no suspects being looked for.

Details about what led up to the shooting and who was shot haven't been detailed.

This is the third police shooting involving Phoenix officers this week.

The first was on Feb. 22 around 2 p.m. near 23rd and Glendale avenues. The second happened around 5 p.m. near Adams Street and 27th Avenue. Both of the shootings resulted in the suspect dying.

