Investigation underway following police shooting near north Phoenix high school

Police are at the scene of a reported officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.

The incident, according to Phoenix Police, happened in the area of 23rd Avenue and Glendale, which is located to the east of Glendale Avenue and I-17.

"No injuries to officers. Suspect is down," read a portion of the brief tweet.

The shooting scene is located close to Washington High School. At this point, it is unclear whether the incident is linked to the school, or anyone associated with the school.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

