Woman rescued after driving into south Phoenix canal

Firefighters say a woman was rescued after driving her SUV into a canal in south Phoenix on Feb. 22.

The incident happened near Central Avenue and Baseline Road. When crews got to the scene, they found a midsize SUV in the canal with the 76-year-old driver sitting on the roof.

"Firefighters used the platform of a ladder truck to safely extricate the patient off the vehicle," Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said.

The woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Firefighters estimate the canal contained 4 feet of water.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Firefighters say a woman was rescued after driving her SUV into a canal in south Phoenix on Feb. 22. (Phoenix Fire Department)

