Woman rescued after driving into south Phoenix canal
PHOENIX - Firefighters say a woman was rescued after driving her SUV into a canal in south Phoenix on Feb. 22.
The incident happened near Central Avenue and Baseline Road. When crews got to the scene, they found a midsize SUV in the canal with the 76-year-old driver sitting on the roof.
"Firefighters used the platform of a ladder truck to safely extricate the patient off the vehicle," Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller said.
The woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Firefighters estimate the canal contained 4 feet of water.
Firefighters say a woman was rescued after driving her SUV into a canal in south Phoenix on Feb. 22. (Phoenix Fire Department)
